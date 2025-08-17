Lifetime Announces Holiday 2024 Schedule

The holiday season is officially here as Lifetime announces the final original movie for the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime movie slate, BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings. Gospel and R&B legend BeBe Winans executive produces and stars alongside his niece, Deborah Joy Winans. The film tells the story of a father attempting to reunite his estranged daughters at the holidays with the power of music, memories and family love.

Kicking off Saturday, November 16 , Lifetime’s stocking is stuffed with 12 new festive films, where love blossoms, family bonds grow stronger, friendships shine, decadent treats tempt your tastebuds, and delightful twists keep you on your toes! Grab your eggnog and cozy up for movies every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.

BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings joins previously announced and highly anticipated titles: A Very Merry Beauty Salon, executive produced by and starring Tia Mowry. A Carpenter Christmas Romance, written and executive produced by Sarah Drew and starring Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert. Christmas in the Spotlight, starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, Jeannie Mai and Haley Kalil and The Holiday Junkie, directed, executive produced by and starring, Jennifer Love Hewitt.

As part of this season’s offerings, beginning 10/21 through 1/1, and featuring special holiday-themed playlists through the entire holiday season, Lifetime will be presenting 100 beloved holiday titles on the Lifetime website and app, as well its video-on-demand (VOD) partners. All new premiere movies will also be available day after premiere on TVE/VOD, and Lifetime Movie Club will offer 70 library titles starting 10/25 to stream commercial-free! Holiday Movie Favorites By Lifetime (FAST Channel) kicks off on 11/1 with library titles that will air throughout the holiday season.

The full slate includes: