Lifetime Announces Holiday 2024 Schedule
Originally posted on October 15, 2024 @ 5:43 pm
The holiday season is officially here as Lifetime announces the final original movie for the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime movie slate, BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings. Gospel and R&B legend BeBe Winans executive produces and stars alongside his niece, Deborah Joy Winans. The film tells the story of a father attempting to reunite his estranged daughters at the holidays with the power of music, memories and family love.
Kicking off Saturday, November 16, Lifetime’s stocking is stuffed with 12 new festive films, where love blossoms, family bonds grow stronger, friendships shine, decadent treats tempt your tastebuds, and delightful twists keep you on your toes! Grab your eggnog and cozy up for movies every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings joins previously announced and highly anticipated titles: A Very Merry Beauty Salon, executive produced by and starring Tia Mowry. A Carpenter Christmas Romance, written and executive produced by Sarah Drew and starring Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert. Christmas in the Spotlight, starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, Jeannie Mai and Haley Kalil and The Holiday Junkie, directed, executive produced by and starring, Jennifer Love Hewitt.
As part of this season’s offerings, beginning 10/21 through 1/1, and featuring special holiday-themed playlists through the entire holiday season, Lifetime will be presenting 100 beloved holiday titles on the Lifetime website and app, as well its video-on-demand (VOD) partners. All new premiere movies will also be available day after premiere on TVE/VOD, and Lifetime Movie Club will offer 70 library titles starting 10/25 to stream commercial-free! Holiday Movie Favorites By Lifetime (FAST Channel) kicks off on 11/1 with library titles that will air throughout the holiday season.
The full slate includes:
Christmas at Plumhill Manor
Starring Maria Menounos and Kyle Pryor
November 16th at 8pm
Margot Stone (Maria Menounos), a beautiful rising architect in New York, discovers a magical Christmas secret in an English countryside manor she unexpectedly inherits. Experiencing Christmas across the pond may make Margot a fish out of water, but an unforeseen romance (Kyle Pryor) and sense of belonging give her a breathtaking new blueprint for love.
Christmas at Plumhill Manor is produced by Narrative Pictures and We Heart Holidays Productions. Produced by Daniel Levin, Adam Scott Epstein, Mark Vennis and Lucinda Thakrar with Maria Menounos executive producing. Brian Herzlinger directs from a script by Megan Henry Herzlinger and Avery Henry-Bailey.
Holiday in Happy Hollow
Starring Tamara Almeida and Cody Ray Thompson
November 17th at 8pm
Real estate developer Gracie’s (Tamara Almeida) ambitious new project faces an unexpected roadblock when she stumbles upon a quirky detail from the past: the charming Christmas tree farm she has purchased once raffled off tiny one-foot deeds to local families, each holding a sentimental piece of the land. To salvage her vision, she must team up with local historian Jack (Cody Ray Thompson), embarking on a heartfelt quest to track down these families and persuade them to part with their cherished slices of the farm.
Holiday in Happy Hollow is produced by Champlain Media in association with Reel One Entertainment. Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman, Breanne Hartley, Sebastian Battro, Barbara Fisher and Taylor Warren Goff serve as executive producers. Graeme Campbell directs from a script by Sarah-Doe Osborne.
Christmas in the Spotlight
Starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, Jeannie Mai and Haley Kalil
November 23rd at 8pm
Christmas in the Spotlight follows Bowyn (Jessica Lord), a popular musician and celebrity, who despite always singing about love and relationships, hasn’t found Mr. Right yet. Her fame and busy recording schedule make it nearly impossible to date, but when she meets Drew (Laith Wallschleger), a pro football player, backstage at her show with his niece, there’s an undeniable spark between the two of them. When Drew publicly declares he has a crush on Bowyn, they decide to give dating a shot, much to the excitement of her manager Mira (Jeannie Mai). With each passing day they spend together, their feelings grow stronger… but can it last in the limelight, especially when they both have such hectic schedules? With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family, including Drew’s sister-in-law, Nicole (Haley Kalil). The pair has until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together, or let it go down in flames.
Christmas in the Spotlight is produced for Lifetime by Off Camera Entertainment. Stephanie Slack and Margret Huddleston executive produce. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Michelle Ouellet directs from a script written by Eirene Tran Donohue.
Sincerely, Truly Christmas
Starring Paula Brancati, Jake Epstein and Howard Hoover
November 24th at 8pm
When event planner Christina (Paula Brancati) is fired just before Christmas, she makes a wish that magically comes true. Armed with the ability to hear what people want for Christmas, Christina learns that bringing reclusive one-hit-wonder Dan Copen (Howard Hoover) out of retirement could help get her job back. But to get to Dan, she’ll need to go through handsome realtor Robert (Jake Epstein) who needs help finding the perfect Christmas gift for his son.
Sincerely, Truly Christmas is produced by Champlain Media in association with Reel One Entertainment. Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman, Breanne Hartley, Sebastian Battro and Sarah Porter serve as executive producers. Sean Cisterna directs from a script by Matthew Thaler.
BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings
Faith Wright, Romeo Miller
and Deborah Joy Winans
In BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings, Bebe plays Lincoln, retired musician turned record store owner, and proud father to the three King sisters, Lydia (Lisa Berry), Gracie (Faith Wright) and Abigail (Bethany Brown). For the first time since their mother’s death, the three estranged King sisters return home for the holidays. Lincoln hatches a plan with family friend, Genelle (Deborah Joy Winans) to bring his girls back together again this Christmas. Living under the same roof and hearing their father sing joyful Christmas melodies sparks old family memories. Holiday love songs and mistletoe are found around every corner, and the sisters end up finding love in the very town they tried so hard to leave behind. It isn’t long before the sisters face the facts; life’s better when they are together.
BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings is executive produced by DNA Media Group’s Derrick Williams, Adriane Hopper Williams and Ngozi Paul along with Breanne Laplante, Rosemary Tarquinio and Bebe Winans. Producing for DNA is Gilles Laplante, with Robert Adetuyi directing from a script by W. Stewart.
Make or Bake Christmas
Starring Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Landon Moss and Corin Nemec
December 1st at 8pm
With Christmas fast approaching, Leslie (Vivica A. Fox), known for her expertise in all things domestic and top lifestyle brands, is looking to expand her business. She sets her sights on the bakery, Sugar Bakers, owned by Denise Sugarbaker (Jackée Harry) and run by her son, David (Landon Moss). Determined to make a deal before the end of the year, Leslie sends one of her top employees, Emma (Jasmine Aivaliotis), to go undercover as a seasonal employee in order to convince them to sell. Emma unexpectedly finds herself falling in love with the quaint bakery with its Christmas spirit, staff and especially, David. ‘Tis the Season to make or bake Christmas and discover everything sweet during the holidays, including love.
Make or Bake Christmas is produced by Hybrid, LLC. David DeCoteau directs from a script by Dana Verde.
A Very Merry Beauty Salon
Starring Tia Mowry and RonReaco Lee,
December 7th at 8pm
In A Very Merry Beauty Salon, Sienna (Tia Mowry), the owner of the bustling Divine Beauty Salon is preparing for Atlanta’s Tinsel Ball, where she will be honored for her charitable work in the community. The annual event takes a glamourous turn with the arrival of Lawrence, a charismatic CEO whose family’s wine brand is now co-sponsoring the Ball. Sparks fly between them, but Sienna’s mother Georgia (Donna Biscoe) who is the head of the Ball’s committee, worries his involvement may ruin the event’s traditions. As Sienna and Lawrence are unexpectedly paired as dance partners, romance blooms, setting the stage for a steamy romance that challenges Sienna’s thoughts on love and family and makes this year’s Tinsel Ball the most memorable yet.
Cocoa Brown and Ashli Auguillard star as Miss Kimmy and Ella, hairdressers at the salon.
A Very Merry Beauty Salon is produced for Lifetime by FOX Entertainment Studios’ (FES) Mar Vista Entertainment in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Adam Shepard, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew executive produce for FES. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster executive produce for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Tia Mowry, Adam Griffin and Mychael Chinn also executive produce. Bobby Yan directs from a script by Tara Knight.
How to Fall in Love by Christmas
Starring Teri Hatcher and Dan Payne
December 8th at 8pm
Nora Winters (Teri Hatcher), the fiercely talented writer-turned-CEO of her own lifestyle brand, PRISM, finds herself in a tight spot when the company’s future hangs in the balance. In a desperate attempt to save her business through a partnership with the popular dating app, Take To Heart, she discovers an unexpected twist! The only way to win them over is to write a column on falling in love by Christmas with the help of Jack (Dan Payne), a charismatic photographer who has been assigned to the piece.
How to Fall in Love by Christmas is produced by Champlain Media in association with Reel One Entertainment. Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman, Breanne Hartley, Louisa Cadywould, Sebastian Battro and Laurence Braun serve as executive producers. Michael Kennedy directs from a script by Ansley Gordon.
The Holiday Junkie
Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay
December 14th at 8pm
The Holiday Junkie follows the decorating and planning service company run by Andie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her mother Mimi. After Mimi passes away, Andie is forced to face her first Christmas without her mother and carry The Holiday Junkie torch on her own. Despite the challenges, Andie may also find some love at Christmas along the way with the handsome house manager, Mason (Brian Hallisay), who has his own holiday secrets
The Holiday Junkie is produced for Lifetime by Elman Films in association with MarVista Entertainment. Julianna Hays, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew executive produce for MarVista. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Neil Elman and Kate Tumanova produce for Elman Films. Jennifer Love Hewitt directs from a script written by Anna White based on a story by Hewitt. Both Hewitt and White also serve as executive producers.
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
Starring Kirsten Comerford and Matt Wells
December 15th at 8pm
Jess (Kirsten Comerford) the “Queen of Christmas Sweaters,” quits her job at the hottest fashion label in NYC, intent on winning a Christmas competition with her own line of sustainable luxury knits. Getting her hands dirty, she teams up with Andrew (Matt Wells), a single dad and struggling alpaca farmer, as she helps bring Christmas joy to the farm and love into both of their hearts.
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm is produced by Champlain Media in association with Reel One Entertainment. Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman, Breanne Hartley, Sebastian Battro and Rena Sapon White serve as executive producers. Michael Kennedy directs from a script by Michael Musi and Madison Walsh.
A Carpenter Christmas Romance
Starring Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert
Written and Executive Produced by Sarah Drew
December 21st at 8pm
When novelist Andrea (Sasha Pieterse) hints her upcoming book may be taking a heartbreaking turn, her fans begin protesting, demanding their favorite character doesn’t get killed off. Needing a haven where she can finish her novel, Andrea flees to her family’s farmhouse in the town of Wildwood. Much to her surprise, she ends up running into her ex-crush, Seth (Mitchell Slaggert), an artisanal woodworker who’s helping rebuild the town after it was nearly destroyed by a fire. It doesn’t take long for sawdust and sparks of romance fill the air once the two team up and work together to reignite the town’s Christmas spirit. Is this romance just a holiday fling that ends when her trip is over? Or can the two build a love that is made to last?
Engaged by Christmas
When Zoe (Brittany Bristow) writes to advice columnist “Dear Adora” to help save her relationship before the holidays, she puts the advice into practice, and it’s disastrous – her boyfriend breaks up with her! When she tracks down Dear Adora to confront her, she discovers it’s actually a man named Adam (Marcus Rosner). Zoe vows to keep Adam’s identity a secret if he helps her to repair her life via a series of Christmas themed events publicized by his column. When the interest in their activities gains huge traction, will they also find love?
Engaged by Christmas is produced by Northern Gateway Films in association with Reel One Entertainment. Tom Berry, Sebastian Battro, and Imogen Cooper serve as executive producers. Dylan Pearce directs from a script by Emily Duncan and Olivia Hannah.
