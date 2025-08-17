Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/15/2024: Dedication Night

Tonight is Dedication Night ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Nine couples will compete tonight and one will be sent home tonight.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge. Mark Ballas is a guest judge.

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Contemporary

Dedication: Mom

Song: I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womak

Sammi: Derek is on hand to help them with their dance. The dance itself is beautiful, moving and makes me cry. It also probably gave her a one stop ticket to the finals….it was just that good. If I were a judge, I’d give her a ten.

Derek: It was beautiful and was a wonderful way to start the show.

Mark: He loved it, but wanted her to dig deeper.

Bruno: He wanted a bit more drama, but enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: She is very talented and has spectacular moves, but she wants more connection.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Argentine Tango

Dedication: Men’s gymnastics

Song: Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Sammi: Bruno is in the house! As an aside, it is sad that men’s sports like gymnastics are getting cut and might not last much longer.

YASSSSS! He is doing his pommel move with the Clark Kent glasses removal. The entire dance is fire…the chemistry, the moves, the special effects….all of it is incredible and helps him shine as a dancer and a person. WOW.

Bruno: He is a good student and in business. He has the determination and was leading the dance while in character.

Carrie Ann: That dance had impact!

Derek: He really stepped it up!

Mark: He explains how to improve his posture and frame, but enjoyed it.

Scores:

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Contemporary

Dedication: NCAA head football coach Mike Leach

Song: Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix) by X Ambassadors

Sammi: This is making me cry, it is obvious his coach meant the world to him and this dance is going to be an amazing tribute. Carrie Ann is really making this into a beautiful performance.

My jaw was on the floor the entire time he danced. That was beautiful, that was powerful, that was everything….and probably the best contemporary in the show’s history. WOW!

Carrie Ann: This was a breakthrough and emotional. She thinks Coach would be so proud.

Derek: He thanks him for doing the show with such commitment.

Mark: It was a breakout performance and he loves his courage and commitment.

Bruno: Honest, real and his best performance.

Scores:9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Dwight Howard

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Rumba

Dedication: Kids

Song: Shoot for the Stars by Dwight Howard

Sammi: Derek is their coach. He shows him the rumba can also be sweet rather than sexy. That is exactly what it is…sweet, cute and beautiful. It might be my favorite rumba, especially when his kids come up at the end.

Derek: He is a big man in every sense of the word, from size to heart. He loved it.

Mark: It lacked hip action, but he loves watching him dance.

Bruno: He really believes in him.

Carrie Ann: She loved the sentiment, but watch the bounce.

Scores: 7-8-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Phaedra Parks

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta/reality star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Rumba

Dedication: Mom

Song: Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion

Sammi: Bruno helps them choreograph a dance for her mom and WOW it’s beautiful. It’s simple, sweet and just so pretty to watch. Seeing her mom in the audience was icing on the cake.

Bruno: This was her moment that she made real.

Carrie Ann: She communicates beautifully through her dance.

Derek: He tosses his five because they won’t be needing it….it is that good.

Mark: Elegant and beautiful.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Derek tells the story of his wife Hayley’s brain bleed and how she ‘essentially died.’ She had life saving surgery after she had a seizure during a show and now today she is dancing for the very first time. She went through so much and Derek was there for her the entire time. I am crying…I have no words except that this is a huge miracle.

The dance is such a beautiful, moving performance. It deserves every award known to man at this point…I have no words because I am crying too hard. WOW. I am so happy Hayley is okay and we get to see her journey to recovery through dance. She is truly amazing and strong.

Celebrity: Brooks Nader

Claim to Fame: Sports Illustrated model

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Salsa

Dedication: Sisters

Song: Mi Gente by J Balvin and Willy William

Sammi: Carrie Ann is her coach this week. She wants her to tap into that potential and take the spotlight. Her sisters are just as beautiful as her and they all look so much alike.

The sisterly love is so sweet and I love that she had them dance with her. She is certainly improving and has nice lines. Also, showmance or no, they are SEXYYYYY together.

Carrie Ann: She did what she was told during practice and loved the sisterly love.

Derek: She did a great job.

Mark: He also loved the sisterly love and thinks she has great potential.

Bruno: He also enjoyed it.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Dedication: Fiancée

Song: Lose Control by Teddy Swims

Sammi: Bruno is coaching them this week. He helps them make a beautiful tribute to Kelsey.

The dance is sweet and gorgeous to watch and kind of reminds me of one of those dances you see at the end of a movie where everyone stops and stares. I think they did Kelsey proud. Lovely.

Bruno: They exceeded his expectations.

Carrie Ann: He is a phenomenal dancer.

Derek: He enjoys watching him so much.

Mark: He used the entire floor and loved the musicality.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Rumba

Dedication: USA Olympic Teammates

Song: My Way by Yseult

Sammi: Carrie Ann is their coach and is there to help Ilona let go and show the world how amazing she is on and off the dance floor.

This is a comeback dance if I ever saw one. Get it, girl! You are amazing and don’t you DARE EVER let anyone ever tell you different.

Carrie Ann: She is crying because she is so proud.

Derek: He is so proud of how well she did.

Mark: It was soft, graceful and beautiful.

Bruno: He loved it.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Jenn Tran

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Foxtrot

Dedication: Taylor Swift

Song: The Archer by Taylor Swift

Sammi: Derek coaches them for the final dance of the night.

What a way to end the night! Beautiful, classy and dreamy. It is gorgeous and shows off how much she has grown since day one.

Derek: He loves the positive improvement.

Mark: He wanted it a bit smoother, but it was a job well done.

Bruno: She put so much into the dance.

Carrie Ann: She loves how she trusts the process.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Results: Jenn and Sasha, Ilona and Alan, Phaedra and Val, Joey and Jenna, Stephen and Rylee and Danny and Witney are safe.

Brooks and Gleb, Chandler and Brandon and Dwight and Daniella are in the maybe bottom three.

Brooks and Gleb are going home.

Disney night next week, stay tuned.