HBO Announces Game of Thrones Series Finale Viewer Numbers

Last night, the final episode of GAME OF THRONES was watched by a record 19.3 million viewers across HBO’s platforms (linear, HBO GO and HBO NOW), exceeding the previous series high of 18.4 million viewers from last week. In addition, the episode scored the most-watched single telecast record on HBO ever, with 13.6 million viewers for the 9:00 p.m. airing. The previous high (13.4 million) was held by THE SOPRANOS season 4 premiere (9/15/02). Season 8 of GAME OF THRONES is averaging 44.2 million viewers per episode in gross audience, an increase of more than 10 million viewers when compared to season 7. The BARRY season finale also reached a series high with 2.7 million viewers across HBO’s platforms on Sunday night, up 253% in comparison to last season’s finale (774,000). Airing just before 10:30 p.m., the initial telecast also reached a series high with 2.2 million viewers, quadrupling the first season finale (548,000 viewers). BARRY is currently averaging 4.8 million viewers in gross audience, up from last season’s 4.4 million.

