Big Brother Announces Premiere Date

CBS today announced the return of the perennial summer favorite BIG BROTHER with a two-night premiere event Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

BIG BROTHER will again have three weekly episodes. Following the premiere, it will be broadcast Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sunday, June 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, July 10, the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM) with the Sunday broadcast remaining at 8:00 PM. The series is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

BIG BROTHER continues to be a leader across both broadcast and digital platforms. Last summer, all three editions of BIG BROTHER ranked in the summer’s top 10 in viewers and key demos, while also ranking in the top five of most-tweeted-about shows of 2018.

About BIG BROTHER

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.