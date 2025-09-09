Lego Masters Jr Recap for 9/8/2025

Tonight is the season finale for Lego Masters Jr. on Fox. Kelly Osboune hosts while Brickmasters Amy and Boone judge.

Jordin Sparks is paired with Stella and Chelle, Alison Sweeney is paired with Ajay and Zak and Andy Richter is paired with Crosby and Will.

The final theme is Ninjago. Each build will have a power based on characters. Each dragon must also have a special effect and great storytelling….and it all must be done in six hours.

Alison, Zak and Ajay have Kai and the power of fire. They will be making a volcano town.

Jordin, Stella and Chelle have Lloyd and the power of energy. Their build will shoot out energy to the city.

Andy, Will and Crosby have Nya and the power of water and steam. The plan is to make the steam cover the city.

As always, Kelly, Amy and Boone walk around, offering advice and giving commentary,

The teams look back on their journeys as they continue their builds.

Chelle, Stella and Jordin struggle with their build and worry about finishing in time.

Zak and Ajay fight, causing Alison to try and calm them down.

Andy, Crosby and Will’s dragon head breaks and they must rush to fix it.

Chelle, Stella and Jordin also struggle with their dragon.

Kelly shows everyone a message from her daddy Ozzy Osbourne (filmed prior to his death) for good luck.

Alison knocks into the build and begins to cry as one of the houses breaks.

Ajay and Zak see the girls struggling and rush over to help.

Before long, time is up and the builds are judged. Each build also shows off its power effect.

The judges deliberate and announce Ajay, Zak and Alison the winners!

The other teams each win a trip the Lego headquarters in Denmark!

The season ends with a tribute to Ozzy.