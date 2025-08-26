GetTV Announces February Sunday Specials
Originally posted on February 11, 2019 @ 3:50 pm
This February, every Sunday from 10pm-Midnight ET, getTV will air variety specials featuring legendary African-American entertainers including Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, Flip Wilson, Sammy Davis Jr, Luther Vandross and more.
On Sunday, February 17, getTV will air Sisters in the Name of Love, an award-winning concert special that brought together three of R&B’s greatest voices for the first time – Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and Dionne Warwick. Originally broadcast on HBO, this team-up of music icons has never been released on home video and is rarely rerun. But viewers will have a chance to see what they missed 30 years ago – or enjoy it again – when the special airs once again on getTV!
10PM ET – The Patti LaBelle Show
In this 1985 special, Patti is joined by singers Luther Vandross, Cyndi Lauper and Amy Grant
11PM ET – Sisters in the Name of Love
This 1986 award-winning concert special brought together three of R&B’s greatest voices–Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle and Dionne Warwick
10PM ET – The Flip Wilson Special
In this 1975 special, Flip’s guests include revered entertainer Sammy Davis Jr, singer Helen Reddyand actor William Conrad (TV’s Cannon).
11PM ET – The Flip Wilson Special
In this 1975 special, Flip welcomes trailblazing comedian Richard Pryor, Cher and actor McLean Stevenson (TV’s M*A*S*H)