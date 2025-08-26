GetTV Announces February Sunday Specials

This February, every Sunday from 10pm-Midnight ET, getTV will air variety specials featuring legendary African-American entertainers including Gladys Knight , Patti LaBelle , Dionne Warwick , Flip Wilson, Sammy Davis Jr , Luther Vandross and more.

On Sunday, February 17 , getTV will air Sisters in the Name of Love, an award-winning concert special that brought together three of R&B’s greatest voices for the first time – Gladys Knight , Patti LaBelle , and Dionne Warwick . Originally broadcast on HBO, this team-up of music icons has never been released on home video and is rarely rerun. But viewers will have a chance to see what they missed 30 years ago – or enjoy it again – when the special airs once again on getTV!

Sunday, 02/17

10PM ET – The Patti LaBelle Show

In this 1985 special, Patti is joined by singers Luther Vandross , Cyndi Lauper and Amy Grant

11PM ET – Sisters in the Name of Love

This 1986 award-winning concert special brought together three of R&B’s greatest voices– Gladys Knight , Patti LaBelle and Dionne Warwick

Sunday, 02/24

10PM ET – The Flip Wilson Special

In this 1975 special, Flip’s guests include revered entertainer Sammy Davis Jr , singer Helen Reddy and actor William Conrad (TV’s Cannon).

11PM ET – The Flip Wilson Special

In this 1975 special, Flip welcomes trailblazing comedian Richard Pryor, Cher and actor McLean Stevenson (TV’s M*A*S*H)