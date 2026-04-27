BLACK LIGHTNING “Sins of the Father” Sneak Peek
Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 2:06 pm
SECRETS AND LIES – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) attempts to rescue several long-missing children reveals a secret he did not anticipate, and its resulting connections. Gambi (James Remar) struggles to stay strong while in a compromising position. Jefferson begins to view things differently. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. The episode was written by Pat Charles and directed by Eric Laneuville (#110). Original airdate 3/27/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYBuA5D8uoM
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