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SUPERNATURAL “Scoobynatural” Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 2:41 pm

JINKIES! “SUPERNATURAL” GETS ANIMATED WHEN SAM, DEAN AND CASTIEL ARE TRANSPORTED INTO THE WORLD OF SCOOBY DOO – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.  Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316).  Original airdate 3/29/2018. (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzd1iE67Gyc

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