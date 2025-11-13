Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 11/13/2025

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Mandy talking to Scott about the rival weather girl doing other things, so she wants other things to do as well. She pitches some ideas, including a yam festival, but Scott won’t let her since that it is Artie’s job. He tells her to be patient.

Mandy comes home that night and vents to Georgie, who gives her some ideas for stories….and for going to another station with a female boss.

The next day, Scott tells Mandy she will be covering the meteor shower…but it will require them both to go on an overnight trip. She is apprehensive, but he assures her it will be appropriate and fine.

Audrey goes to clean Connor’s room and finds a pregnancy test. She freaks out and tells Jim, who also freaks out. They try and figure out what to do and she says he needs to talk to Connor. He reluctantly agrees.

Mandy comes home to talk to Georgie about her assignment. He is thrilled with it until she says Scott is going along. This causes him to freak out and them to argue.

Jim comes home with a pregnancy test so they can read the instructions. It turns out the test was negative, but Audrey still wants Jim to talk to Connor. However, he does not think it is necessary and makes Audrey do the honors. She goes into his room and confronts him about the pregnancy test. This causes him to freak out on her and storm out….while she goes through more of his trash.

At work, Georgie fights with someone over the phone, only to be reprimanded by Ruben. He asks what is wrong and Ruben asks what’s wrong. Georgie vents and surprisingly, Ruben understands and they hug.

Later on, Georgie goes to talk to Scott, who says the trip will be professional. He is sorry the trip will be uncomfortable and will make other arrangements. However, Georgie says he is too nice and to keep the plans. Scott says they can meet up but Georgie says things aren’t that good….and will hurt him if he puts a finger on his wife.

That night, Georgie talks to Jim about the situation when Mandy comes home, angry that Georgie talked to Scott. They get into a fight while Jim smirks in the background.

The next day, Scott and Mandy talk about the situation and come to an understanding. He says Georgie has brass balls and she says hers are bigger.

Mandy prepares to leave for her trip as Georgie talks about his plans with CeeCee. She feels mom guilt as she leaves.

Jim goes to talk to Connor and says he needs to apologize to Audrey. Connor says he will apologize and that he and Chloe broke up. Jim asks if he wants to talk and Connor finally admits that Chloe was freaked out over having a baby with him. Connor cries as Jim hugs him.

The episode ends with Mandy doing her story and giving the history of meteor showers….driving the main anchor crazy.