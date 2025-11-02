Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Recap for 11/2/2025

Season two of Harry Potter Wizards of Baking has begun on Food Network. Eight new teams will compete for the chance to win the most magical competition in the food business.

Oliver and James Phelps aka Fred and George Weasley, return to host while Carla Hall and Jozef Youseff return as judges.

Each team will be sorted into a house that will be used as inspiration for their bakes. Since there are

The bakes need to have one effect based on the element from their house and have one mouthwatering element.

Heather and Kate and Alex and Jenny are sorted into Gryffindor. Their element is fire.

Alex and Jenny want to use Hagrid and baby Norbert for their bake. Chocolate flames will represent the element of fire. A chocolate egg will be their tasting element.

Heather and Kate make the lion with fire, the sword and books. Their tasting element is a buttermilk cake.

Molly and Priya and Rui and Angel are Hufflepuffs. Their element is Earth.

Molly and Priya make a cake badger, fondant mushrooms, vines and a greenhouse for their bake. Their isomalt keeps cracking, causing issues for what they want to make. However, they realize it fits for the theme, so they decide to go with it! They make a sponge cake for their tasting element.

Rui and Angel make a garden box with edible soil and Szechwan for their tasting element. However, the latter does not go over well when James and Oliver sample it during their walk around.

Marj and Sarah and Jujhar and Katie are Slytherins. Their element is water.

Jujhar and Katie do a ministry of magic theme honoring Voldemort. Their tasting element is a cardamom cake.

Marj and Sarah make a multi-tier bake with the famous ominous message from Chamber of Secrets. Their tasting element is a matcha cake.

Caitlin and Jalessa and Andy and Stefan are Ravenclaws, with the element of air.

Andy and Stefan do the open book with a layered cake pillow in a caramel flavor for their tasting element.

Caitlin and Jaleesa make cake books and a bird to represent the leviosa spell. Their tasting element will have a London Fog flavored cake.

The teams started at different times, so they will present their bakes to the judges in the order they started working.

Jujhar and Katie struggle with their lion.

James and Oliver walk around to check on each team and offer advice.

Jaleesa and Caitlin struggle with the feathers for their raven.

Jujhar and Katie use isomalt for their water by pouring it on their bake, hoping for the best.

Jozef and Carla come into the kitchen to meet everyone and wish them luck. They also say that the teams will be going head-to-head during the judging and that two of the losing teams will be going home.

The pressure is on! Heather and Kate take time to compose themselves before finishing.

Before long, time is up and the teams must present their bakes to the judges, who give the pros and cons of each one before picking the winning teams.

Gryffindor: Jenny and Alex

Hufflepuff: Rui and Angel

Slytherin: Jujhar and Katie

Ravenclaw: Andy and Stefan

This leaves Heather and Kate, Molly and Priya, Sarah and Marj and Caitlin and Jaleesa in the bottom four, with Caitlin and Jaleesa and Marj and Sarah going home.

More next week, stay tuned!