Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Snitch v. Deadbeat

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Mandy working at the diner. MeeMaw sees her and orders coffee and an offer for Mandy to work on collecting money…from Jim.

Later on, Georgie is doing laundry and very proud of himself. Mandy asks if he wants a medal….but he wants something else. She asks if he thinks of anything else, but he admits that is not the case.

She then tells him about Jim’s gambling debts and wants to find a way to use it to her advantage since he gives her crap about her spending habits.

Audrey and Jim are watching Wheel of Fortune and talk about Vanna White’s Playboy pictorial. Mandy comes in and asks Audrey to give CeeCee a bath so she can confront Jim. He says this is the first time he lost this much money and promises to pay her.

Mandy says she is there to collect but he owes $1200 and doesn’t want Audrey to know about it. They argue over their money issues and she threatens to tell Audrey, leading to more insults.

At the shop, Jim and Ruben talk about their weekends and Braveheart. Jim is crabby, so Ruben asks Georgie what is going on, only to be told to let it go.

Georgie and Jim talk about the gambling issues and he says he is paying it off a little at a time. They argue over it until Georgie gets kicked out.

Mandy gives MeeMaw the first installment and she is not happy about it. Dale comes in and talks about not taking money from family. This leads to more arguing and Dale offering to be the muscle.

Mandy and MeeMaw continue to talk out what to do about Jim…..and MeeMaw gives Mandy cookies.

Georgie tells Mandy he will help that night and says he is the favorite. He takes CeeCee over to con her into letting it go, but MeeMaw is not having it and calls Audrey, who pretends nothing is amiss when Jim asks what is wrong.

At dinner, Connor asks if Audrey used margarine in the mashed potatoes. She says it is a bet that didn’t go right, while Mandy says she didn’t notice the difference. Connor complains about it while Audrey brings up MeeMaw and says that she and Dale should come over for dinner….finally letting it be known that she knows about the betting, and she knows everyone not named Connor knows. She says she will take care of it and storms off.

Connor says he realizes what happened….Jim lost all the money and now they have to eat margarine.

Audrey tries to blackmail MeeMaw about the gambling debt but MeeMaw says she will take Mandy down with her.

Dale tries to get involved but is happier he remembered Audrey’s name. Audrey storms off as MeeMaw says she hates her. Dale reminds her that her name is Audrey.

Mandy and MeeMaw discuss the issue at the diner with Mandy promising to take care of it. MeeMaw reminds her about taking care of her when she was pregnant and how CeeCee is names for her.

Audrey gets hit on at the police station and then meets with a woman who knows the family. She even knows MeeMaw and says she arrested her and now they go mall walking. Audrey realizes that it would be a bad idea to turn anyone in and leaves as the man who hit on her makes a comment on her rear end.

At home, Audrey and Jim continue to fight over the gambling and he promises to never lie again because he doesn’t want a divorce. She says she won’t let him off that easy.

Back at the shop, Ruben watches the game and asks him if he wants to bet. Since he promised Audrey he wouldn’t, he tries to get Georgie to do it but he refuses. Ruben wants to know why but Jim says he doesn’t want to share.

That night, Georgie comes home and says he paid off Jim’s debt. Nobody is happy about this and yells at Georgie, who says he was trying to help. He says he had money saved away, which upsets Mandy. He says that he is the hero as the episode comes to a close.