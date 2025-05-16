Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Big Decisions

Part two of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’s finale on CBS opens with Georgie and Mandy fighting. She says Scott is part of her past, but they keep fighting. She calls him childish, he calls her a jezebel and he storms off….to see Connor, Audrey and Jim in the living room. He accuses them of knowing about Scott, but Audrey plays dumb. Connor says if he needs a hug he knows where to find him.

Georgie visits Mandy, who makes him tea and reminds him that she also needs to think of CeeCee. She thinks he will be upset that daddy isn’t home and that she should trust Mandy. He vents about Mandy and Jim, while Mary thinks that it is Audrey pulling the strings in terms of Jim’s decisions.

Georgie wishes George were still alive because he would know what to do, but Mary isn’t sure about this.

There is tension between Audrey and Mandy in the morning, but it turns out Audrey is on Mandy’s side…..Scott being rich notwithstanding. She thinks Georgie is insecure and thinks it is Mary’s fault.

Jim leaves and kisses Audrey goodbye, but ignores Mandy. Audrey thinks that this is how you stay married for 35 years.

Ruben is singing in the store until Jim tells him to shut up. Georgie comes in to buy the store, even though Jim thinks it is impossible. However, Georgie has a plan, even though the store will cost a lot of money.

Mandy plays with CeeCee, who keeps saying dada. Georgie comes in and says he is taking out a loan, which leads to more fighting. She thinks this is crazy, but he says he is doing what he has to do for his own career. He leaves to the tune of Connor saying he is looking sharp.

At the bank, Georgie explains his plan, but despite his enthusiasm, the bank manger turns him down. He says he will go to another bank because he has gumption, balls the size of Texas and is a bulldog like his dad called him. The bank manger asks him if they are done and Georgie says yes.

Mandy dances as she does the weather to make it more exciting. Scott loves it despite the caffeine overload. He gives her some fan mail, mostly from prisoners, but she is excited.

Fred comes to the store and wants to know what Jim decided. Jim says he needs more time, but Fred says he has until the next day to make up his mind. Georgie is still working on what to do and then finally calls MeeMaw for a loan, only to get turned down.

Mary asks why he she didn’t ask her for help. She offers to put the house on collateral and despite his hesitation, they have a deal because it is his turn for help.

Mandy explains how the green screen works and wraps one around herself….making her head float. Scott loves it and takes her into the office. He offers her a weekend evening position and a raise. She is so excited she hugs him, but calms down. He sends her home, but not before she asks if his fiancée knows. He says there is nothing to tell and asks if Georgie is okay with everything. She says it is fine and comes up with more ideas to spice up the weather.

Georgie talks to George’s grave as Mandy talks to CeeCee about her own issues.

Later on, Jim is putting booze in his coffee when Georgie gives him the money. It still isn’t enough because he has to worry about a lot, including Connor….causing him to drink out of his flask. Ruben offers to put up the rest and the guys are now partners…..after Jim takes a few more swigs.

A drunk Jim comes home with the help of Georgie and says he is retired! They tell Audrey and Mandy about the deal and then Audrey takes Jim for a shower. Mandy tells Georgie about her own job and they agree to trust each other….and that they won’t be moving out soon. They hug even though they piss each other off….and love each other.

Georgie makes customers offers over the phone while Ruben gets donuts. They argue over the desk and getting a new one when Fred comes in, threatening to take them out of business. Georgie says they can put him out of business. Ruben is scared, Georgie goes to throw up and the season ends.