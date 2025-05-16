Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Guilt Boots

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens its first season finale with Mandy doing the weather as Audrey, Jim, Georgie and Connor watch. They all make comments about being tired and how she will be the lady Al Roker…or Gal Roker as Connor said.

Her boss offers her a job permanently since Cassidy Rains (totally her real name!) took a new job. She says yes and it is revealed that they used to date. However, Mandy thinks it is fine since she is married and he is engaged….she just needs to tell Georgie about him.

When she gets home, she tells Georgie about the job, but not her boss. He is happy and he wants her to go for it.

Later on, Audrey comes home with groceries and says she saw her friend Susan, who watched Mandy on TV. She is proud of Mandy and likes bragging about it….and wonders why Mandy isn’t more excited.

Mandy tells Audrey about her boss, Scott and how she has yet to tell Georgie. Audrey guilt trips her about lying to Georgie and how she wishes Mandy and Scott were still together since he was rich. Mandy points out that she never would have met Georgie then, which has also crossed Audrey’s mind.

Georgie and Ruben talk about Fred Fagenbacher talking to Jim and how his Corvette is outside. They wonder what is going on and it turns out he wants to buy the store. Jim says he needs to think about it, confusing Ruben and Georgie.

Georgie wonders if they should be worried. Ruben says he should be because at least he laughed at his joke.

Mandy bought a new pair of boots for Georgie to soften the blow of telling him the news. She tells Audrey the sex is for after, which makes her think they are too close. She also says she could go to confession if she feels this guilty.

Georgie and Jim come home, talking about the store and possibly selling it. Jim talks to Audrey privately, while Georgie tells Mandy about everything and she gives him the gift.

Mandy goes to confession with Father Donovan. He snarks at her confession, so she tells him he is supposed to make her feel less guilty. He says she has the wrong church.

Connor has dinner at the table for a change of pace. However, there is a lot of tension, so he moves to the counter again, Mandy comes home to more tension and Connor says she didn’t miss much. Everyone argues about the store and they all fight, with Georgie storming off.

Audrey asks about Father Donovan. Mandy says he says hi.

Georgie talks to Ruben, who comments on his boots, saying that if there is no special occasion, there is an ulterior motive for the gift….especially since they are alligator. They talk about the possibility of the store being sold, but Ruben isn’t worried since he is getting his degree and speaks two languages….and Georgie barely speaks one.

That night, Georgie wants to take Mandy to dinner. He tells her about the conversation with Ruben and she says he has nothing to worry about….and says they should pull over and have sex since she cannot bring herself to tell him about Scott.

She later has a nightmare about the situation and goes downstairs. She talks to Jim over ice cream about the offer. It turns out he doesn’t want to end up like George and drop dead at work. He just worries about Georgie forgiving him. Mandy rants about how it will be fine despite a messy history and a baby. Jim just wanted a yes or no, but this works.

Georgie has a plan and tells Mandy he will let her know about it later. He goes to visit Fred, who offers him a job….which he turns down. As he leaves, Ruben is there for a job interview. Georgie is not happy, but Ruben asks to use him as a reference.

Audrey visits Jim at the store with dinner. She promises to support any decision, but isn’t sure what to do since the store is a huge part of their lives. However, they plan on what to do with the money, including traveling (he wants to go to Montana while she says they are going to Italy) or CeeCee’s college fund. They also agree Georgie will be fine since he got her to warm up to him.

Mandy, Georgie and Connor are hanging out talking about Georgie’s new Texas belt buckle from Mandy when Jim and Audrey come home. They are selling the store and that is final. Connor asks if he will still live there for free and Mandy tells him this is not the time.

Later on, Georgie and Mandy are in bed. He promises everything will be okay and at least they have her job. She then tells him that she needs to tell him something.