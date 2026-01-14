The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 1/13/2026

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season six reunion opens with Andy greeting everyone.

Meredith and Whitney talk about BravoCon and their current relationship. Whitney claims she has her back, but Meredith thinks otherwise and calls her out for being falling down drunk at the event. Lisa intervenes, causing even more arguing. They both accuse the other of lying and say they need to own their stuff.

Cue a Baby Gorgeous montage from the season. Lisa accuses Heather of being snakey, causing a fight between them and Angie. Meredith chimes in and they claim they don’t tag team the way Angie and Heather do.

Mary calls Lisa delusional and offensive.

Whitney thinks Lisa was lying about missing the RV trip for work because she never misses an opportunity to film. She thinks Lisa was getting a facelift.

Lisa is mad none of the ladies kiss her ass and thinks she knows more about business and working than them. Angie begs to differ and challenges her to open a hair salon.

Lisa and the ladies argue about the money owing allegations, which Lisa turns on Bronwyn, accusing her of having her own criminal allegations. It then turns on the two of them arguing about Lisa trashing Gwen and Todd. Lisa says she was just relating to something on Bronwyn’s behavior.

Lisa says her confessional look didn’t land.

Angie has several new brand lines due to her French fry comments…..and Lisa thinks it is a way to copy her, even though Angie says she gave Lisa the Keratese that helped her go viral.

Lisa thinks the ladies want to skin her and be her….and if she were a credit card she would sue them for identity theft.

Cue a montage to celebrate 100 episodes.

Mary thinks it is huge that Julia Roberts is a fan of the show. They all share how they feel about coming this far.

Mary sees beauty and good in all of them, but they need to take accountability.

Lisa thinks the fans misunderstand her and she is not delusional; she is grounded and loves her family.

Heather talks about how she has changed and looking back is such an emotional thing.

Britani is in the house! She has a talking bear from Jared and he loves her so much, no matter what happens on the show.

Cue another montage with Lisa being accused of causing drama and spreading rumors.

The ladies don’t notice cameras anymore and talk about how filming with Below Deck was no different than anything else.

Heather and Captain Jason just hung out.

Bronwyn explained that she won’t talk about the sealed case since it is about someone else and if there were felony charges against her, she never would been able to become a citizen. She does talk about being evicted and took care of it years ago.

Lisa and Meredith are called out for whispering and say they may need to go back to something….and are accused of tag teaming by Heather.

Andy’s son Ben lost his first tooth, and it was emotional for him!

Lisa denies leaking information to the press, but Bronwyn thinks she makes sure stories get traction. Cue the two of them fighting and Bronwyn saying that no one in the press would have known about her being late to the cast trip unless someone leaked it from the boat.

The ladies yell at Lisa and say her business dealings are shady…..causing Lisa to try to yell-explain back and call the ladies disgusting for asking these questions.

Lisa also accuses Bronwyn of just spending Todd’s money.

Lisa and Heather also argue over their friendship while Angie brings out a scroll….which we will learn more about next week. Stay tuned.