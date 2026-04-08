Scrubs Recap for My Odds

Scrubs on ABC opens with talking about getting his stride as Chief of Medicine as he watches everyone work…..and smacks Turk’s tush.

As he thinks about his job, Dr. Cox returns to have dinner with Dr. Park and go shopping, not annoy JD as he initially thought.

As the men walk away, JD and Turk dance while JD gets hit with a door and thinks about Turk’s smooth moves.

JD wants to throw extra sauce on rounds because Dr. Cox is there and talks to the interns, Independence Day style. Dr. Cox, for his part, interferes and talks down to them.

Sibby tries to get him to stop, but he refuses to listen. Elliot drags her away, while Blake, Amara and Dr. Tosh look at all of them like they are nuts.

The interns look at their patients, telling them they will do everything they can for them while JD talks about death.

Elliot coaches Dr. Tosh on her patient and tells her not to let Dr. Cox get to her. Dr. Tosh tells her she finds Dr. Cox hilarious and records him to go viral.

Dr. Cox and JD talk about the goings on in the hospital while JD yells at Dr. Fleming for losing his Invisalign.

Asher talks about helping his patient, while Dr. Cox swallows a compliment as per JD.

Sibby continues to annoy everyone with her accusations of people trying to kiss each other.

Blake and Dr. Park deal with another patient while JD wonders if Dr. Cox is talking about him.

Asher and Amara want to make out but are sidelined by work.

Turk continues to rag on JD for his obsession with Dr. Cox.

Dr. Tosh messes up with a patient’s meds, causing Elliot to freak out and call for a nurse.

Dr. Park yells at Blake for messing up on his own patient’s care.

Asher also struggles with a patient, so Turks him aside to calm down with a game.

Dr. Tosh is upset, so Amara calms her down and JD sends her to a counselor.

Turk and Asher continue to play trampoline ball, which leads to Nurse DuBois chasing them.

JD narrates about everyone’s situation as the interns get good news about their patients.

Blake and Dr. Park realize they know each other from the gay bar Blake bartended at and despite some condescending words, manage to realize that they did their best for their patient.

JD is talking to the interns about doing a good job with their patients when he sees Dr. Cox. He asks him how he feels about this when Dr. Cox passes out.

JD wonders why he didn’t say anything about being sick. Dr. Cox tells him he didn’t want to deal with his emo, crybaby self. Dr. Park tells him the same thing and tells Dr. Cox he doesn’t have cancer. The men argue about how to handle Dr. Cox’s illness until JD storms out.

Sibby talks to Dr. Tosh and Elliott, who are arguing about how they treat each other. Dr. Cox says Elliot makes her want to quit, causing Elliot to yell at her.

Friend Sibby is on Elliot’s side, but Business Sibby is playing Switzerland.

Dr. Cox drives Nurse DuBois so crazy he leaves. Elliot walks in and they actually have a sweet bonding moment as they look back on their time together. Dr. Cox threatens to throw his pudding, with Nurse DuBois coming back in to say he will rub it his nose like he’s a dog.

JD and Dr. Cox also have a bonding moment as they wait for the test results….with a game show fantasy. Dr. Cox tells him to tell him the results with no sugarcoating.

Elliot and Dr. Tosh make up, while Dr. Tosh cries in Elliot’s arms about feeling like a failure.

Turk and Nurse DuBois play trampoline ball and hug/fight.

Dr. Cox is in the beginning stages of renal failure due to autoimmune issues. This causes them to talk about how JD thought Dr. Cox was invincible and Dr. Cox wanting JD to help him, despite him being scared and initially not wanting to tell him about being sick. JD vows to be there for him.

JD and Dr. Cox watch a video of him that Dr. Tosh helped go viral as the episode comes to a close.