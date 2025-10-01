Jane Goodall Passes Away at 91

Sad news for the world today. Jane Goodall, known for her work as the world’s most famous primatologist, has died. She was 91 years old.

The Jane Goodall institute issued a statement, to the media regarding her death:

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.”

Jane was known for her work with chimpanzees and was the subject of several documentaries throughout her decades long career. She also lent her voice to several cartoon projects and inspired many with her incredible work.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.