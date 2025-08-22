Only Murders in the Building Recap for My Best Friend’s Wedding

The season four finale of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu opens with Sazz talking about how many people come together to make a movie. It jumps to Charles working on a scene for Brazzos and Sazz tapping in as his stuntperson. She continues to explain how each person has a special role in the movie and they all take the story.

This leads to her talking about finding a hero in Charles and how it led to her writing the Only Murders in the Building movie….a role that saved her bones and osteoporosis. She adds that unlike movies and exotic massages, real life doesn’t have a happy ending.

In present day, Charles and Oliver discuss the case and how one ends another begins. Oliver thinks that Charles thinks Loretta will die, making him panic. As they talk, they get a text from Mabel and they realize she is in danger. They run to the window and see her with Marshall, who closes the blinds.

Mabel tries to talk Marshall down, but he won’t let her escape. She says she knows everything he did and he says only Sazz was supposed to die, but once Glen got involved, he had to kill him before he talked. He holds a gun to Mabel and she still tries to calm him down by distracting him with script rewrite ideas. He agrees to finish the scene and then kill her.

Meanwhile, the guys are watching the window where Mabel is, trying to figure out how to save her. He realizes that Marshall used the window to escape and complete the murder in 12 minutes, so now they must walk the ledge to save Mabel through the window. He realizes it is high up, so the guys decide to have the Westies help.

As they go, Lester asks Oliver questions about the wedding, but he is too distracted. Lester says he got married at the same courtyard, but Oliver blows him off. Lester says it will be a good day.

Oliver then runs into Loretta, saying he will move for her while on location and then says she must go in the apartment and lock the door—and not open it for anyone.

Vince and Rudy help Oliver and Charles get on the ledge. The guys explain the situation while getting an ‘I told you so’ from Vince and Rudy. They go on the ledge despite being terrified of heights and inch their way to the window to help Mabel.

Charles remains terrified as Oliver reminds him he is his ride or die—even if he is moving to New Zealand to be with Loretta after the wedding. They pivot and merengue their way to the window and get Mabel’s attention. To distract Marshall, Rudy and Vince ring the doorbell asking for random things to keep him away from the window.

Mabel lets them in while Charles grabs the 19 in 1 multitool to use as protection. Marshall holds the gun at them until Oliver grabs it. They all demand answers as Marshall gives a sob story about being a failed writer and how Sazz was willing to help him.

There is a scene where Marshall as Rex and Sazz share their scripts. That is when Marshall found out about the Only Murders movie script. He lied about hating it and offered to make a copy to help improve it. However, the plan was to steal it and shop it under an assumed name.

Before long, Sazz discovered his deception and invited him over to discuss it. She told him how she felt betrayed and how no one was supposed to know about the script until she talked to Charles. Sazz says it is over and she is going to tell Charles everything. He begs for forgiveness but she kicks him out.

In present day, he say there was nothing he could do, so he made the plan to murder her via the empty Westie apartment. He made one attempt but couldn’t go through with it. He convinced himself he was a writer, not a killer but then realized that maybe he had to be a killer to become a writer. He then shot her, walked on the ledge to the other side and put her body in the incinerator…but not before he tried to get the script from Sazz. She tells him her number one will get her before she dies.

The four of them battle (with the vibrator setting on the 19 in 1 Multitool going off) and just as Marshall is about to shoot him, JAN shoots him to death from across the Arconia.

Later on, Jan admits she has been living in Charles’s closet and secret passage, waiting for the perfect moment to kill Marshall for killing Sazz. She had plans, but finally got her chance. She says she owes him for eating his Pirate Booty but he says that since she was a serial killer who killed a serial killer, they can call it even. As she is hauled off to prison, she says this isn’t goodbye.

The trio go to watch the moving being filmed. Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach talk to them about the movie and Marshall as Bev tells Mabel she has some ideas for her. Mabel wants to write something in Sazz’s honor, but realizes she isn’t cut for the industry when the idea is vetoed.

Charles says goodbye to Sazz’s spirit and thanks her for all she has done. Oliver says it was a long day and they should let Charles talk to himself.

Wedding day! Charles and Mabel walk Oliver down the aisle as Howard walks Winne the dog down in a stroller. Oliver worries that Loretta is late as Uma screams, thinking she saw a roach.

Loretta finally makes it down the aisle with Dickie and Will by her side. She kisses them both as they tell Oliver there was a lot to catch up on.

Howard officiates the wedding as the two become Mr. and Mrs. Putnam….or Mrs. Durkin-Putnam….don’t forget the hyphen, she says! The two of them dance as she says she can’t take him away from all this. They decide to do the long distance thing.

After the wedding, Charles reveals to Mabel that he brought Sazz’s ashes. As he discusses the plan to spread them on the park area, a woman named Sofia comes up, asking her for help with her husband’s case. She says there was no doorman, so she took a chance to talk to them.

They say that they aren’t a detective agency, but she needs their help because her husband Nicky’s case has everything to do with what is happening in the building. She hands over the card and leaves.

The next day, Loretta leaves for New Zealand as the trio finish their podcast. They reflect on the beautiful day…until they find Lester’s dead body in the fountain. The three of them panic and call 911 (who says there are 72 emergencies ahead of them) as the episode and season come to a close.