High Potential Recap for 1/7/2025

-High Potential’s winter premiere went off with a bang! Dead body within the first two minutes.

-Tom and Morgan are so cute together. I hope they remain together.

-We all know the date won’t happen but ten bucks says Tom will surprise Morgan at the station with dinner.

-Whoa, the victim is still alive? I did NOT see that coming!

-I didn’t expect Heather (the victim) to be dating a significantly older man. We all know Morris is going to be a suspect, but he probably has nothing to do with it.

-Heather is really someone named Penny, which means she is on the run or in witness protection.

-Penny/Heather has a boyfriend who was murdered, and she has a lot of high-end clothes that are putting her in debt. She is also investigating her boyfriend’s death. My guess is she is going undercover as a hooker or something to find out who killed the boyfriend.

-Penny even had a billboard trying to figure out who killed Lucas (the boyfriend).

-There was rice in Lucas’s hair and neither he nor Penny were robbed. There is a possibility that they were attacked by the same person.

-Oh, so Penny was going undercover at the country club to try and find the killer….and is dating Morris to get access to the club by using a different name.

-Morgan is getting SO sassy with Country Club Dude. Magic blazer will live rent free in my brain forever.

-These two country club dudes Morgan and Adam are questioning look and act like they are auditioning for The Bachelor. Handsome, smug and unhelpful, as Morgan says.

-There is a guy named Cameron who was kicked out of the club and gave a worker a black eye, making him another suspect. He is not being cooperative, except to say that Blaine owes him money.

-Penny is awake! She says she was responding to a call from the billboard from someone who claimed to have information on Lucas’s death…which led to her attack.

-Morris is the dude who played Bob Barker and Jackson Hale on Psych!

-Apparently, Blaine (one of the Bachelor dudes)and Lucas had some beef, which makes him Penny’s number one suspect. now his brother Edward, Bachelor Dude 2 is pissed that he is being questioned.

-Why do I have a feeling Blaine is going to end up dead?

-They are questioning a woman who is wearing the same necklace as Penny…only fake.

-Shelby, the woman in question, was having an affair with Blaine and gave Lucas the necklace to keep him quiet when he found out. Shelby’s husband is a politician, and she didn’t want a scandal.

-Another look at Lucas’s body shows he probably wasn’t killed on the beach…so where was he killed?

-It seems like Lucas was killed in a kitchen or restaurant, leading to the rice in his hair.

-Even though Edward is very protective of Blaine, I don’t think he is the killer.

-Adam and Morgan cannot stop working on the case.

-Why do shows always have them eating Chinese food while working on cases? Now I want Chinese food.

-Adam opening up about his ex-fiancée is so sad.

-Only Morgan can leave an apartment, stand in the hall for a few seconds and solve the case.

-The rice in Lucas’s hair was from a snow globe that came from Blaine and Edward’s trip to Greece. Lucas went to Edward, threatening to expose Blaine, leading to him getting killed. He was trying to cover up the crime, which Penny is trying to solve, leading to them running into each other and her getting attacked.

-Edward is now on the run because he saw the cops arrive. He is now about to jump off a cliff.

-Edward is arrested. Morgan tells Blaine to take care of himself and then tells Penny they got the killer.

-I just want to hug Penny. I am so glad she got closure.

-YAY! Morgan and Tom got their date.

-I wonders what Tom’s secret is. He is drinking wine, so it probably isn’t addiction related, but I have no idea what else it could be.

-And just like that, the date is cut short because Selena found a guy named Gio Conforth who was connected to Roman. Gio worked as a guy who got stuff from both sides of the law….and Selena knows where he is.

-More next week, stay tuned.