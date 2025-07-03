TV News

Syfy Schedule For 4/25

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 11:15 pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

THE EXPANSE “Assured Destruction”– 9/8c

As Earth strategizes a costly ploy to gain advantage in the war against Mars, Anna struggles to convince Sorrento-Gillis to do the right thing. Avasarala and Bobbie seek refuge aboard the Rocinante.

KRYPTON “CIVIL WARS” – 10/9c

Seg is confronted with an impossible decision that will shape the future of the El legacy and the entire universe: stop Brainiac from bottling Kandor or let Krypton perish so Superman may live.

