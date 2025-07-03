Syfy Schedule For 4/25
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25
THE EXPANSE “Assured Destruction”– 9/8c
As Earth strategizes a costly ploy to gain advantage in the war against Mars, Anna struggles to convince Sorrento-Gillis to do the right thing. Avasarala and Bobbie seek refuge aboard the Rocinante.
KRYPTON “CIVIL WARS” – 10/9c
Seg is confronted with an impossible decision that will shape the future of the El legacy and the entire universe: stop Brainiac from bottling Kandor or let Krypton perish so Superman may live.
