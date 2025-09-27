SpongeBob Movie Commercial to Play Pre-Super Bowl

September 26, 2025 Sammi Turano Movies 0

Spongebob

Originally posted on January 29, 2020 @ 11:18 am

A sneak peek of the new pre-Super Bowl commercial, starring none other than SpongeBob Squarepants! Check out more details (as well as a sneak peek!) below!

Move over halftime, this year it’s all about the pre-game. We’ve got car chases, robots, flashbacks, and…Snoop Dogg! The only thing missing is Gary! Check out our (pre-) big game spot and don’t miss #SpongeBobMovie in theatres this May.Move over halftime, this year it’s all about the pre-game. We’ve got car chases, robots, flashbacks, and…Snoop Dogg! The only thing missing is Gary! Check out our (pre-) big game spot and don’t miss #SpongeBobMovie in theatres this May.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Shudder Announces Friday the 13th News
  2. Redbox’s Halloween Movie Survey
  3. Redbox’s Top Movies for 2018
  4. Handmaid’s Tale Premieres New Commercial During Super Bowl
See also  AFI Movie Club Choices For The Week
About Sammi Turano 7391 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*