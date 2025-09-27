SpongeBob Movie Commercial to Play Pre-Super Bowl

A sneak peek of the new pre-Super Bowl commercial, starring none other than SpongeBob Squarepants! Check out more details (as well as a sneak peek!) below!

Move over halftime, this year it's all about the pre-game. We've got car chases, robots, flashbacks, and…Snoop Dogg! The only thing missing is Gary! Check out our (pre-) big game spot and don't miss #SpongeBobMovie in theatres this May.