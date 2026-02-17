Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023

It is Most Memorable Year night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! The show will celebrate the centennial anniversary of Disney with our stars and pros. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero host, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

The pros of past and present will also pay tribute to the late head judge Len Goodman, who passed away earlier this year.

Celebrity: Mira Sorvino

Claim to Fame: Oscar winning actress

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Contemporary

Memory: Birth of daughter in 2004

Sammi: The Romy and Michele throwback is everything. Minus the costumes, it is just like the movie and just as amazing beautiful….also, Mattea looks so much like Mira…so pretty!

Derek: He is excited about the theme and it was such a joy to watch.

Bruno: It was uplifting and lyrical.

Carrie: It was an iconic, memorable dance….and even more joyous because her daughter was there.

Scores: 7-8-7=22/30

Celebrity: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Viennese waltz

Memory: Scandoval in 2023

Sammi: WOW…this is the perfect way to show she is moving on from Scandoval…..beautiful dance, beautiful moments, and so powerful….I love it!

Bruno: A power waltz with a message to be stronger….she wins!

Carrie Ann: She is a fighter and all the women watching felt her message.

Derek: The connected to the dance beautifully.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Contemporary

Memory: Going on the Bachelor, finishing grad school and leaving a relationship in 2022

Sammi: I am not sure how the jungle gym fits in, but it is beautifully done and the tricks they add throughout make it have something extra. WOW!

Carrie Ann: It was memorable, powerful and well-choreographed.

Derek: They committed to the prop so well and it was beautiful.

Bruno: He loved everything about it.

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30

Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Memory: When she married her husband in 2003

Sammi: It is such a romantic dance. I love the umbrella in the beginning and how it flows into such a gorgeous dance with so much emotion. It has a prom feel, but also something so much sweeter that I cannot put into words.

Derek: He felt the love in the dance.

Bruno: She improved immensely this week.

Carrie Ann: She loved the moment when she looked at her husband and her hard work.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Harry Jowsey

Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Contemporary

Memory: Dealing with fame and depression in 2020

Sammi: It is such a sweet dance that really shows his growth as a person and a dancer. As an aside, it makes me so sad and sick that people can be so cruel….I have no words.

Bruno: He points out places to improve, but overall enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: It was a bit of a setback, but he does well while in hold.

Derek: He is a fantastic partner with Rylee.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

The Len Goodman tribute kicks off with the pros sharing their memories…and I am sobbing like nobody’s business. The dance made me cry even more…seeing all the OG pros that returned…Anna, Edyta, Karina, Kym, Louis, Maks, Tony……this is so beautiful….we love and miss you, Len!

Celebrity: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella: Karagach

Dance: Quickstep

Memory: Leaving his hometown to go after his dream in 1999

Sammi: What a fun dance! He has such a sense of humor and coupled with his technique, it is probably one of his dances so far.

Carrie Ann: It was so much fun to watch….and he is technically superior.

Derek: He is taking chances and it is paying off.

Bruno: It was a job well done!

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Lele Pons

Claim to Fame: Social media star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Contemporary

Memory: Opening up about her mental health in 2020

Sammi: Okay, I was already in tears with Len’s tribute and now this is making me cry even more…her story, her performance….everything is pure and emotional.

Derek: He felt the emotion in the dance.

Bruno: It spoke the truth.

Carrie Ann: It was her best dance.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Memory: Getting her big break in 2021

Sammi: I love how Val made this into a quinciera moment because she never got to truly celebrate hers. The dance is beautiful and fitting for such a special moment and shows how much she is growing as a dancer.

Bruno: She swept everyone away with the dance.

Carrie Ann: The momentum perfectly fit the dance.

Derek: It was beautiful.

Scores: 9-10-9=28/30

Celebrity: Maurico Umansky

Claim to Fame: RHOBH/Buying Beverly Hills

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Contemporary

Memory: When he married Kyle Richards and became a father in 1996

Sammi: This is by far his best dance and a breakthrough for him….WOW. The improvement, the power, the emotion….all of it is incredible. Lovely.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful.

Derek: He embodied everything in the dance.

Bruno: His best dance!

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Barry Williams

Claim to Fame: Brady Bunch

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Paso Doble

Memory: His life changing in 1968 when he joined The Brady Bunch

Sammi: What a way to end the night! WOW….this is a side of Greg Brady I never expected to see….wild, sexy and HOT….he put everything and more into the dance and it shows!

Derek: Len would have loved this dance!

Bruno: There were no mistakes tonight!

Carrie Ann: This made her heart so happy.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

This is the closest vote of the season….Ariana and Pasha, Barry and Peta, Lele and Brandon, Maurico and Emma, Xochitl and Val, Charity and Artem and Jason and Daniella are all safe.

The maybe bottom three are Harry and Rylee, Mira and Gleb and Alyson and Sasha with Mira and Gleb going home.

Halloween week next week, stay tuned!