Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/19/2024: Semifinals Night

Tonight is semifinals episode of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Five couples will compete, and one will be sent home tonight. There will also be tons of memories shared by pros and stars past and present and several favorite dances recreated.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Salsa

Song: Spicy Margarita by Jason Derulo and Michael Buble

Sammi: That was HOT HOT HOT! Everything about it was on fire from the moves to the chemistry and everything in between. WOW!

Carrie Ann: She was amazing and on fire.

Derek: He wanted to see more salsa, but thinks the routine itself was finals worthy.

Bruno: She got hotter and hotter.

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: I Won’t Dance by Erin Boheme ft. District 78

Sammi: He is in it to WIN IT! That was everything—old Hollywood, sexy, charming and full of amazing content. He has such potential to win and I think he has a real shot!

Derek: It was a masterclass that would make Fred Astaire give him a high five.

Bruno: It was charismatic and charming.

Carrie Ann: His stardom is just beginning….and the RACE IS ON!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Unholy (Orchestral Version) by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Sammi: That was her best dance EVER! She is more confident than ever and she is showing that she took this all to heart and is determined to make it to the very end.

Bruno: It was strong and focused but lacked Flamenco flavor.

Carrie Ann: She has made such a transformation, but they got too close at times.

Derek: This was her dance. ::slow clap::

Scores: 9-10-9=28/30

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Gravity by John Mayer

Sammi: This is so beautiful, sexy and romantic. He is definitely the most improved dancer of the final five. I loved every moment of this.

Carrie Ann: Authentic and impressive

Derek: There was a lack of emotion, but he liked the choreography and frame.

Bruno: He has improved on every level and his determination melts his heart.

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Bailar by Derorro featuring Elvis Crespo

Sammi: He seems a bit nervous tonight, but is still giving it his all. It was a fun, party routine and showed that he is having a BLAST! I just adore the two of them.

Derek: The dance got the better of him, but still had its strong moments.

Bruno: He needs to work on hip action, but liked the feel of the dance.

Carrie Ann: Tonight was a step backward for him.

Scores: 8-8-9=25/30

Round 2:

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Too Sweet by Hozier

Sammi: WOW! Just when you think she can’t top her last performance, she goes and proves that she can! WOW. I am just obsessed with her dancing. I am going to be so sad next week when she dances for the last time because she brings so much joy to the dance floor.

Bruno: She is a Viva la DIVA and it was the most sensuous foxtrot he has ever seen.

Carrie Ann: She points out a lift but loves her evolution on the show.

Derek: It was a phenomenal performance.

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Come Together by Lennon and McCartney

Sammi: He is HOT on the dance floor. Tonight, he proved that this mirrorball is well within his reach and this dance? He is definitely in the finals. He’s just that good. He is just what the show is all about….doing something out of his comfort zone and just attacking it with all he’s got.

Carrie Ann: She loved the attack and passion, but he made a few mistakes.

Derek: He pasoed all over that doble.

Bruno: It was ‘ferociously intense,’ but there were some mistakes.

Scores: 9-10-9=28/30

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: golden hour by JVKE

Sammi: I love seeing her do more graceful dances. It is out of her comfort zone, but you can’t even tell because she has such confidence and grace. She had become one of my favorites of all time because of her strength, class and determination….she reminds me of my friend Tanisha, which is a truly high compliment, for Tanisha is strong ,classy and determined.

Derek: It was a stunning contrast from her last dance.

Bruno: She was radiant and vulnerable.

Carrie Ann: Watching her dance and change lives was an honor.

Scores: 10-9-10=29/30

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Tango

Song: Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap

Sammi: Oh , no, his glasses fell off! However, he persevered like NOBODY’S business. This was his comeback dance and mark my words, our boy isn’t going anywhere tonight. This dance proved he deserves to be here. WOW!

Bruno: He did it!

Carrie Ann: He led Rylee like a pro even without his glasses.

Derek: He was impressive and triumphant.

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30

Celebrity: Danny Amendola0

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Salsa

Song: I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Sammi: What a way to end the night….he thinks he hasn’t had his best dance yet, but honey? This is IT! BEST dance he has had to date!

Carrie Ann: She loved the lifts!

Derek: He blew the roof off the building.

Bruno: It was a wonderful way to end the night.

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

RESULTS! The couple going home is….NOBODY! Stephen and Rylee and Ilona and Alan were in the fake out bottom two, but there is going to be another five couple finale!

Finale next week, stay tuned.