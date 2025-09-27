Usher to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today that eight-time Grammy award-winning artist Usher, who has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, will host and perform during the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event will also feature live performances from Halsey and Lizzo, as well as previously announced performer Justin Bieber, with more to be announced. The two-hour event will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 29 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The seventh annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will also broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live-streaming radio service.

“I’m so excited to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other music lovers listened to this past year,” said Usher. “It’ll be like hanging out with old friends.”

Nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 8. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker and Taylor Swift. For a full list of nominees and categories, please visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

This year’s awards will feature a broad array of categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin Pop/Urban and Regional Mexican formats.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first-ever Favorite Music Video Choreography Award.

Social voting began on January 8 and will close on Monday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for all categories except for Best Fan Army, which will continue through Friday, March 27 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

This year, iHeartRadio and Taco Bell’s Feed The Beat program are teaming up to reinforce a shared commitment to new artists. Leading up to and throughout the night of the awards, iHeartRadio and Taco Bell will showcase new artists across iHeartRadio platforms, so fans can see who’s next in music, alongside the biggest artists on the planet.