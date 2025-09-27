The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 1/8/2025

-I am not sure how to feel about Bronwyn telling Lisa that people were trash talking her. I think Lisa should know, but is Bronwyn telling her because she thinks the same, or out of spite?

-Mary worrying about Robert Jr and not being able to talk to him is breaking my heart.

-Meredith is trying to get answers about why Britani is spreading rumors about her….as she should. Also, if Britani were her friend, she should have checked on her when she heard her crying and throwing up.

-These women have been on the Sprinter for five minutes and are already fighting.

-Lisa thinks Whitney needs a gag and thinks she used one with Justin….all righty then.

-Britani was recording the women, so Lisa wants to kick her off the Sprinter. Now everyone is attacking Britani.

-The women are on a show where this fight is being recorded…and are mad Britani is recording them? I am so confused.

-Mary is sitting there not even caring about this fight….she looks more confused than anything.

-Britani ran off to cry and now Mary says she got what she deserved. Ironically, the other women think they took it too far, leading to Whitney comforting her.

-Go look through the deleted deleteds. HA!

-Britani is claiming that she didn’t mean to record, and it is all a misunderstanding. I also have a bridge I can sell you all.

-This AV trip looks like fun.

-The jumping off the cliff into the water, however? They are on their own with that one.

-Margaritas and apps seem like a good way to celebrate this adventure.

-Mary and Heather are not going to let the recording thing go, but Britani is not helping by changing her story.

-Britani is now crying that she wants to go home….and then tells everyone that she is having sex with Jared. I am with Mary, what does this have to do anything? Also, she is afraid about this impacting her status with the LDS church? She is on a reality show getting sloshed and talking about sex….it is not like they assumed she was some pure virgin.

-At least the women are being understanding about how she feels about this.

-Angie helping Mary with her hair is so sweet. I am glad they have such a nice bond.

-Meredith feels unsettled with how Britani knew about her crying, so she and Heather search her room to see if it is bugged. I don’t think Britani is the kind of person to think of something like that.

-No bug or recording device was found.

-Lisa wanted a nice dinner….sadly, she is going to be sorely disappointed.

-Meredith wants to know how Britani heard her crying and coughing/vomiting, yet Meredith hasn’t heard anything from Britani or Heather’s rooms. Then she accuses her of bugging her room.

-Mary says Meredith is boring and would put her to sleep, so there is no reason to record her. I love Mary!

-The women are now in golf carts going back to the villas. Meredith, Mary, Angie and Mary are talking about Todd’s infidelity and how Lisa and Meredith took his side. So random!

-Now, Heather is leading a search to find recording devices in Britani’s room, while Meredith yells at them about her separation from Seth? What am I even watching?

-Meredith is in her room screaming about the women trash talking her to Lisa…or is it a way to try and prove Britani is recording them? WTF? I am so confused.

-Britani heard Meredith because she has a loud voice. The women can hear her from the door screaming about how they cannot be trusted. I can’t with these women.

-Season finale next week, stay tuned!