CW’s Summer Schedule

The CW Network today announced premiere dates for four of its summer series, including scripted dramas BULLETPROOF and BURDEN OF TRUTH, as well as the magical MASTERS OF ILLUSION and PENN & TELLER: FOOL US.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION returns for more magical surprises on Friday, May 15 (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT) , with back-to-back original episodes on premiere night.

Kristin Kreuk is back for season three of the legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH on Thursday, May 21 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , paired with IN THE DARK (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The second season of the action-packed drama series BULLETPROOF, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, will premiere on Wednesday, June 17 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The new season of The CW’s hit summer series PENN & TELLER: FOOL USdebuts on Monday, June 22 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) , following an hour of improv from WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?.

Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. MASTERS OF ILLUSION is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009), David Martin (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009, “Marie”), and Al Schwartz (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 2013 and 2014, “The Gulf is Back”), along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich (“From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues”)

As season three of BURDEN OF TRUTH begins, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are finally a couple. They’re also a boutique law firm – Crawford Chang. They’re partners in law and partners in life, but right now, their romantic relationship seems as tenuous as their financially strained firm. It’s not that Joanna and Billy aren’t in love — they are, but both have one foot in and one foot ready to bolt. Falling in love is frightening. Love makes you vulnerable, and for both Billy and Joanna, vulnerability is terrifying. They’re together, but they’re not all in. Any good lawyer knows that you always need to have an exit clause. BURDEN OF TRUTH is produced by IFC Films and Entertainment One in association with Eagle Vision Inc. with executive producers Ilana Frank (“The Detail”), Adam Pettle (“Rookie Blue”) Jocelyn Hamilton (“Private Eyes”), Linda Pope (“Saving Hope”) and Kristin Kreuk (“Beauty And The Beast”).

Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, BULLETPROOF follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, “Star Trek: Into Darkness”) and Pike (Ashley Walters, “Top Boy”) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. But the series is more than high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common – they are cool, smart and unapologetically street-wise and tough. But even more, they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Season Two of BULLETPROOF sees Bishop and Pike dragged into their most dangerous case yet. What starts out as a routine sting morphs into something far more perilous as they are sucked into the dangerous world of undercover policing. Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of ‘cat and mouse’ with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the UK. Their chase for justice will take them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they will have to risk everything – including their police badges – to succeed. BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films in association with Unstoppable Film and Television, with executive producers Allan Niblo (“Britannia,” “Monsters”), Nick Love (“The Football Factory,” “The Sweeney”), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. BULLETPROOF was co-funded by Sky Studios, and NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales for the series.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “How I Met Your Mother”), is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden (“Penn & Teller’s BS – Showtime,” “Penn & Teller Tell A Lie”) and Andrew Golder (“Win Ben Stein’s Money,” “Solitary”), in association with 1/17 Productions and September Films (part of DCD Media).

FRIDAY, MAY 15

8:00-8:30pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Special Original Episode)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

8:00-9:00pm BURDEN OF TRUTH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Original Episode)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

9:00-10:00pm BULLETPROOF (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 22

8:00-8:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)