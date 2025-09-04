What To Watch: 4/28/19
Originally posted on April 28, 2019 @ 12:35 pm
Happy Sunday! Here is a list of shows to watch tonight as we enjoy what is left of the weekend.
ABC:. American Idol. (8pm), Shark Tank (10pm)
CBS: Redline. (8pm), NCIS: Los Angeles (10pm)
Fox: The Simpsons (8pm), Bob’s Burgers (8:30pm), Family Guy (9pm)
NBC: World of Dance (8pm), Good Girls (10pm)
AMC: Killing Eve (8pm)
Bravo: Real Housewives of Atlanta (8pm),. Real Housewives of Potomac (9pm), Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (10pm)
CW: Supergirl(8pm), Charmed (9pm)
E!: Keeping Up With The Kardashians (9pm), Very. Cavallari (10pm)
HBO: Game Of Thrones (9pm),Barry (10:25pm)
Showtime: Billions (9pm)
Starz: American Gods. (8pm), Now Apocalypse (9pm)
TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: HappilyEver. After? (8pm)