What To Watch: 4/28/19

Happy Sunday! Here is a list of shows to watch tonight as we enjoy what is left of the weekend.

ABC:. American Idol. (8pm), Shark Tank (10pm)

CBS: Redline. (8pm), NCIS: Los Angeles (10pm)

Fox: The Simpsons (8pm), Bob’s Burgers (8:30pm), Family Guy (9pm)

NBC: World of Dance (8pm), Good Girls (10pm)

AMC: Killing Eve (8pm)

Bravo: Real Housewives of Atlanta (8pm),. Real Housewives of Potomac (9pm), Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (10pm)

CW: Supergirl(8pm), Charmed (9pm)

E!: Keeping Up With The Kardashians (9pm), Very. Cavallari (10pm)

HBO: Game Of Thrones (9pm),Barry (10:25pm)

Showtime: Billions (9pm)

Starz: American Gods. (8pm), Now Apocalypse (9pm)

TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: HappilyEver. After? (8pm)