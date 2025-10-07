The Wheel of Time Season 3 First Look Images Released

Today, Prime Video released ten first-look images for The Wheel of Time’s upcoming third season, which will debut globally on March 13, 2025. This release is part of #WOTWednesdays, a fan-favorite weekly reveal of series news and assets leading up to the season premiere. TheWheel of Time is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, and is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling and epic fantasy book series of the same name.



In The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor, learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches.

After defeating Ishamael, one of the most powerful of the Forsaken, at the end of Season Two, Rand reunites with his friends in the city of Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark…no matter the cost.

The Wheel of Time series on Prime Video has solidified its place as a monumental success for the platform. Based on Robert Jordan’s beloved and epic fantasy book series, the show weaves a tale of magic, destiny, and adventure that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. In 2021, Season One launched as the biggest original series debut in Prime Video history at the time, excelling in both reach and subscriber acquisition. It continues to remain among the top three series debuts of all time on Prime Video behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout. Overall, the show has generated more than 100 million viewers worldwide to-date. Additionally, both Seasons One and Two are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, further cementing the show’s critical acclaim. The Wheel of Time serves as a cornerstone of Amazon MGM Studios’ suite of successful, high-quality tentpole fantasy series, and together, these series underscore the studio’s leadership in delivering premium storytelling to a global audience.

The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Leandrin Guirale, Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) as Lanfear, Ayoola Smart (Killing Eve) as Aviendha, Kae Alexander (Game of Thrones) as Min Farshaw, Sophie Okenedo (Hotel Rwanda, Slow Horses) as Siuan Sanche, and Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Saddam, The Penguin) as Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions (Winter Dragon), Ted Field of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: The Next Level, Winter Dragon), Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level, Beirut), Marigo Kehoe (Outlander, The Crown), Ciaran Donnelly (Kin), Justine Juel Gillmer (The Survivor, Halo), Dave Hill (Game of Thrones) and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) also serve as executive producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

All episodes of the first two seasons of The Wheel of Time are now available on Prime Video.

