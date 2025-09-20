Masterchef London Calling Part Two Sneak Peek

MASTERCHEF / 8:00PM

Episode 1023: “London Calling – Pt. 2”

Airdate: 9/11

:

The Top Four chefs face their most daunting challenge yet as they compete in the MASTERCHEF semifinal. Still in London, the chefs travel to the beautiful and historic Hatfield House where they must cook for both the MASTERCHEF judges and for British cooking royalty, Nigella Lawson. The chef-testants are given just 60 minutes to cook a finale-worthy venison dish. Then, with only 30 minutes remaining, the judges throw a surprise twist at the home cooks, forcing them to think quick on their feet. Find out which three contestants earn their well-deserved spots in the Season 10 finale in the all-new “London Calling – Pt. 2” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1023) (TV-14 L)