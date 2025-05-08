Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is the New Pope

A new Pope has been elected!

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost will be the 267th Pope.

He was chosen by 133 cardinals on the second day of their conclave, which took place in the Sistine Chapel.

He will be known by the name Leo XIV and make history as the first American Pope in history.

Leo XIV was made cardinal in 2023 by Pope Francis and served as a missionary in Peru for several years, where he has held citizenship since 2015.