Bratz Turn 25

The Iconic Doll Brand Celebrates 25 Years with a Year-Long Celebration Featuring an All-New Original Podcast, Collector-Worthy Doll Launches, Buzzworthy Collabs, New Music, and More!

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 – Bratz®, the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA), is turning 25! Since its debut in 2001, Bratz burst onto the scene as a bold, diverse squad of friends with a passion for fashion, instantly disrupting the traditional doll aisle and becoming a global pop culture phenomenon. Defined by their daring style, distinct personalities, and unapologetic individuality, Yasmin, Cloe, Sasha, and Jade redefined what it meant to be a fashion doll, inspiring a generation to express themselves without limits. Now, 25 years later, Bratz has grown far beyond dolls into a full-fledged lifestyle and entertainment force, carrying forward its legacy of shaping trends across fashion, music, and culture while championing self-expression and inclusivity for fans around the world.

The milestone silver anniversary is bringing next-level energy, with more product launches than the brand has seen in over a decade. From partnerships with top designers, celebrities, and beloved entertainment properties to the debut of the all-new “Bratz Chatz” podcast, Bratz is stepping into its next era bigger than ever. Fans can expect a nonstop wave of must-have releases, fresh digital content, new music, experiences, exclusive drops and unforgettable surprises all year long. More than a celebration, this is a full-scale moment for the Bratz Pack, honoring the iconic legacy fans grew up with while inviting a new generation to experience what’s next.

“What started as a bold idea 25 years ago exploded into a full-blown cultural movement,” said Jasmin Larian Hekmat, President and Creative Director of Bratz. “Today, Bratz isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving and continuing to push boundaries with style, confidence and attitude, sparking creativity, and proving that when you stay bold and true to yourself, you don’t just follow culture…you lead it. I’m beyond excited for what’s next as we celebrate this milestone, shake up the fashion world, and keep pushing boundaries for the next 25 years and beyond.”

The Silver Anniversary Celebration Includes:

“Bratz Chatz” Podcast

The girls with a passion for fashion are talking back – and they have a lot to say. Launching later this year, “Bratz Chatz” is a new and exhilarating weekly podcast show, hosted by Sasha, Jade, Cloe, and Yasmin. Each episode will feature iconic guests and tastemakers who shape culture, spark conversation, and share fresh, unfiltered perspectives across fashion, music, and beyond.

Collector-Worthy Product Launches

Bratz is serving with a fierce new wave of product releases designed to keep fans and collectors obsessed. We’re teasing a few major must-haves now but trust, there’s way more glam dropping later this year.

·Bratz’s 25 th Bratzaversary Doll:Launching May 21 st on Bratz.com , the official 25 th Bratz Anniversary doll introduces a new goddess of fashion – Gaia! With her chrome-clad look, she embodies bold style through stunning sculpted details, strikingly contrasted by her fiery red hair. This new doll also includes a special 25th anniversary charm.

Bratzaversary Doll:Launching on , the official 25 Bratz Anniversary doll introduces a new goddess of fashion – Gaia! With her chrome-clad look, she embodies bold style through stunning sculpted details, strikingly contrasted by her fiery red hair. This new doll also includes a special 25th anniversary charm. Stylin’ Birthdayz Dolls: The girls with a passion 4 fashion are ready to celebrate 25 Yearz of bratitude, friendship, and iconic style, and obviously… you’re invited! Join the Bratz for a celebration full of fashion, fun, and unforgettable moments, plus take home your very own customizable T-shirt to style in your own unique way.

2001 Reimagined Dolls: Bratz is back with reimagined versions of the beloved 2001 core four—Sasha, Cloe, Jade, and Yasmin.These dolls sport premium, head-turning looks that modernized their original style for today, from stylish outfits to fierce hair and makeup, making each doll a standout collectible.

Bratziez Bling Seriez: After two sold-out drops, Bratziez returns with a dazzling new series packed with shine, sparkle, and sass! Each highly anticipated plush bag charm comes in a surprise blind box, making every Bratziez a must-grab collectible, with the added excitement of rare chase items Roxxi and Phoebe.

Culture-Defining Doll Collaborations

Bratz is giving the Bratz Pack a full-on couture glow-up. For the silver anniversary, each core doll will be dressed in high fashion looks from some of the most iconic designer names to ever grace the runway. These collabs celebrate Bratz’s long-standing reputation for fearless style, where fashion isn’t just worn, it’s owned, exaggerated, and made unapologetically bold. Stay tuned… because when Bratz pulls up in couture, it’s not just a look, it’s a whole attitude.

Apparel, Accessories, and More

Expanding its influence beyond the doll aisle, Bratz continues to grow its roster of licensed partnerships with wearable statement pieces and must-have accessories that bring that signature bratitude to real life. From streetwear-inspired looks to chic, everyday essentials, every piece is made to turn heads. Recent collabs include The Oodie x Bratz, a cozy-meets-cute loungewear collection starring the original Bratz Pack—perfect for staying warm while still looking fiercely iconic, available in select global markets. And in the digital world, ZEPETO x Bratz brings signature style into customizable avatars and fashion-forward virtual experiences, letting fans flex their Bratz energy anywhere, anytime.

Next up, an exciting activewear partnership with one of Gen Z’s most loved brands is stepping into the mix. Because in true Bratz fashion, it’s not just what you wear—it’s how you own it. Keep your eyes peeled for more licensed product announcements on the way!

Bratz Angelz Deluxe Album

Since dropping the long-awaited Bratz Angelz album, Bratz’s first full album since 2008, it has already surpassed 3.4million total streams and continues to grow. Now, the hype is leveling up with the deluxe edition landing later this year, with two new songs and music videos. Get ready to play it on repeat!

As Bratz looks ahead to its next chapter, the brand remains committed to pushing creative boundaries, championing self-expression, and shaping the future of fashion and culture for a new generation. With an exciting slate of content, collaborations, and product innovations, the 25th anniversary celebration not only honors Bratz’s legacy, but also reinforces its position as a trailblazer at the intersection of style, entertainment, and community.

Follow @Bratz on social media or visit Bratz.com to get the latest on new product launches and announcements.