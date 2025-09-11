America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/10/2025

Tonight is the fourth results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Three acts will move on to the next round and compete in the semifinals.

Terry Crews hosts, Mel B, Simon Cowell. Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Howie is absent tonight due to a death in his family.

After a recap of last night’s show, we get down to business.

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir vs. The Funkateer Dancers: Both move on.

TT Boys vs. Crash Adams: TT Boys move on, Crash Adams move on.

Gendai vs. Mike Munz: Both are eliminated.

Cole and Judy vs. Zak Mir: Zak moves on, Cole and Judy go home.

Chuck Adams vs. The Boykins: Chuck moves on, The Boykins go home.

Le Sserafim, who are a K-pop group perform before we get to the final results.

TT Boys, Zak and Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir all move on.

Mastermind, who moved on last week, is out of the competition.

More next week, stay tuned!