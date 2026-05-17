Masterchef Junior Preview for 5/21/19
Originally posted on May 21, 2019 @ 1:50 pm
The Top Six junior home cooks tackle the most daunting challenge in MASTERCHEF JUNIOR history when they take over Michelin Star Los Angeles restaurant Mélisse. To rise to the occasion, the teams face an intense environment, hungry guests with high expectations and the wrath of Gordon Ramsay. Find out which team makes it straight into the semifinal and which team will be sent into eliminations in the all-new “Junior Edition: The Restaurant Takeover” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
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