Dancing With the Stars 34 Premiere News

“Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its milestone 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough at the judges’ table, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities who are ready to take the floor for their first live performance. Season 34 premieres TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.

The season premiere will feature a high-energy opening number to “Kill the Lights” by Whitney Myer, choreographed by Ray Leeper. Plus, there will be a performance from the all-new troupe, Carter Williams, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson and Jaxon Willard to “Just Keep Watching” by Tate McRae.

For their first performance, the celebrity and pro duos are set to perform dances, including the Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa and Jive.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the first two weeks of competition will be combined with the judges’ scores from both weeks to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination after two weeks of dancing.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny.

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa.

NBA All-Star Baron Davis and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears.

Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis.

Actor and musician Corey Feldman and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me” by Billy Joel.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns.

From “Pentatonix” GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

From “Fifth Harmony” Lauren Jauregui and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Tango to “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast.”

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough