Steve Austin Gets New Show on USA Network

NEW YORK, NY – May 23, 2019 – Today, USA Network announced the pickup of STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN, a unique interview-based series hosted by retired WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The seven-half hour episode series, produced by Wilshire Studios with Steve Austin and Dave Barsky (“Dirty Jobs”) as executive producers, will air on USA Network on Mondays at 11/10c following WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW, beginning August 12.

In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun.

Guests include country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and star of “Impractical Jokers” Sal Vulcano.

STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN joins USA’s growing unscripted lineup, which includes family docu-comedies CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST, GROWING UP CHRISLEY and THE RADKES, WWE-related series MIZ & MRS, and big buzzy rebootsTEMPTATION ISLAND and THE BIGGEST LOSER.