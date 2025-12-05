Misc.

31st Critics Choice Awards Nominees Announced

Sammi Turano

31st Critics Choice Awards Nominees Announced

 

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 

BEST PICTURE 

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Marty Supreme (A24)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

 

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)

 

BEST ACTRESS  

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Cary Christopher – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

 

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY  

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Zach Cregger – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby (A24)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY  

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice (Neon)

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Will Tracy – Bugonia (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet (Focus Features)

 

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)

 

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme (A24)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

 

BEST EDITING

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

 

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)

 

BEST STUNT DESIGN  

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Andy Gill – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Giedrius Nagys – Warfare (A24)

 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE  

Arco (Neon)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

In Your Dreams (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

 

BEST COMEDY  

The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)

Eternity (A24)

Friendship (A24)

The Naked Gun (Paramount)

The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)

Splitsville (Neon)

 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

No Other Choice (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sirāt (Neon)

Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

 

BEST SONG  

“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

 

BEST SCORE  

Hans Zimmer – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Max Richter – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme (A24)

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

 

BEST SOUND  

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas – Sirāt (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare (A24)

 

 

FILM NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 31STANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 

28 YEARS LATER (Sony Pictures) – 1

Best Hair and Makeup – Flora Moody, John Nolan

 

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE (Netflix) – 1

Best Editing – Kirk Baxter

 

ARCO (Neon) – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH (20th Century Studios) – 1

Best Visual Effects – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

 

BALLERINA (Lionsgate) – 1

Best Stunt Design – Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda

 

BELÉN (Amazon MGM Studios) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

 

BLUE MOON (Sony Pictures Classics) – 1

Best Actor – Ethan Hawke

 

BUGONIA (Focus Features) – 3

Best Picture

Best Actress – Emma Stone

Best Adapted Screenplay – Will Tracy

 

ELIO (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

ETERNITY (A24) – 1

Best Comedy

 

F1 (Apple Original Films) – 7

Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda

Best Editing – Stephen Mirrione

Best Visual Effects – Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson

Best Stunt Design – Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby

Best Song – “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin

Best Score – Hans Zimmer

Best Sound – Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John

 

FRANKENSTEIN (Netflix) – 11

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Jacob Elordi

Best Director – Guillermo del Toro

Best Adapted Screenplay – Guillermo del Toro

Best Cinematography – Dan Laustsen

Best Production Design – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

Best Costume Design – Kate Hawley

Best Hair and Makeup – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey

Best Visual Effects – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

Best Score – Alexandre Desplat

Best Sound – Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman

 

FRIENDSHIP (A24) – 1

Best Comedy

 

HAMNET (Focus Features) – 11

Best Picture

Best Actress – Jessie Buckley

Best Supporting Actor – Paul Mescal

Best Young Actor / Actress – Jacobi Jupe

Best Director – Chloé Zhao

Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

Best Casting and Ensemble – Nina Gold

Best Cinematography – Łukasz Żal

Best Production Design – Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Best Costume Design – Malgosia Turzanska

Best Score – Max Richter

 

HEDDA (Amazon MGM Studios) – 1

Best Costume Design – Lindsay Pugh

 

IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU (A24) – 1

Best Actress – Rose Byrne

 

IN YOUR DREAMS (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT (Neon) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

 

JAY KELLY (Netflix) – 4

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Adam Sandler

Best Original Screenplay – Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer

Best Casting and Ensemble – Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold

 

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions) – 1

Best Costume Design – Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella

 

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS (Netflix) – 2

Best Animated Feature

Best Song – “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy

 

LEFT-HANDED GIRL (Netflix) – 2

Best Young Actor / Actress – Nina Ye

Best Foreign Language Film

 

LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN (GKIDS) – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

MARTY SUPREME (A24) – 8

Best Picture

Best Actor – Timothée Chalamet

Best Director – Josh Safdie

Best Original Screenplay – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

Best Casting and Ensemble – Jennifer Venditti

Best Production Design – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Best Editing – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

Best Score – Daniel Lopatin

 

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING (Paramount Pictures) – 2

Best Visual Effects – Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall

Best Stunt Design – Wade Eastwood

 

NO OTHER CHOICE (Neon) – 2

Best Adapted Screenplay – Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee

Best Foreign Language Film

 

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER (Warner Bros.) – 14

Best Picture

Best Actor – Leonardo DiCaprio

Best Actress – Chase Infiniti

Best Supporting Actor – Benicio del Toro

Best Supporting Actor – Sean Penn

Best Supporting Actress – Teyana Taylor

Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Adapted Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Casting and Ensemble – Cassandra Kulukundis

Best Cinematography – Michael Bauman

Best Editing – Andy Jurgensen

Best Stunt Design – Brian Machleit

Best Score – Jonny Greenwood

Best Sound – Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

 

RENTAL FAMILY (Searchlight Pictures) – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Shannon Mahina Gorman

 

SENTIMENTAL VALUE (Neon) – 7

Best Picture

Best Actress – Renate Reinsve

Best Supporting Actor – Stellan Skarsgård

Best Supporting Actress – Elle Fanning

Best Supporting Actress – Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Best Director – Joachim Trier

Best Original Screenplay – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

 

SINNERS (Warner Bros.) – 17

Best Picture

Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan

Best Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku

Best Young Actor / Actress – Miles Caton

Best Director – Ryan Coogler

Best Original Screenplay – Ryan Coogler

Best Casting and Ensemble – Francine Maisler

Best Cinematography – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne

Best Editing – Michael P. Shawver

Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter

Best Hair and Makeup – Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry

Best Visual Effects – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean

Best Stunt Design – Andy Gill

Best Song – “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

Best Score – Ludwig Göransson

Best Sound – Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler

 

SIRĀT (Neon) – 2

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Sound – Laia Casanovas

 

SORRY, BABY (A24) – 1

Best Original Screenplay – Eva Victor

 

SPLITSVILLE (Neon) – 1

Best Comedy

 

SUPERMAN (Warner Bros.) – 1

Best Visual Effects – Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams

 

THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND (Focus Features) – 1

Best Comedy

 

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS (Marvel Studios) – 1

Best Production Design – Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis

 

THE NAKED GUN (Paramount Pictures) – 1

Best Comedy

 

THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR (Netflix) – 1

Best Editing – Viridiana Lieberman

 

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME (Focus Features) – 1

Best Comedy

 

THE PLAGUE (Independent Film Company) – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Everett Blunck

 

THE SECRET AGENT (Neon) – 2

Best Actor – Wagner Moura

Best Foreign Language Film

 

THE SMASHING MACHINE (A24) – 1

Best Hair and Makeup – Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal

 

THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE (Searchlight Pictures) – 2

Best Actress – Amanda Seyfried

Best Song – “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg

 

TRAIN DREAMS (Netflix) – 5

Best Picture

Best Actor – Joel Edgerton

Best Adapted Screenplay – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

Best Cinematography – Adolpho Veloso

Best Song – “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

 

WARFARE (A24) – 2

Best Stunt Design – Giedrius Nagys

Best Sound – Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

 

WEAPONS (Warner Bros.) – 4

Best Supporting Actress – Amy Madigan

Best Young Actor / Actress – Cary Christopher

Best Original Screenplay – Zach Cregger

Best Hair and Makeup – Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins

 

WICKED: FOR GOOD (Universal Pictures) – 7

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana Grande

Best Casting and Ensemble – Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey

Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell

Best Hair and Makeup – Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount

Best Song – “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz

 

ZOOTOPIA 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios) – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

 

FILM NOMINATIONS BY COMPANY FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 

Warner Bros. – 36

Netflix – 27

Focus Features – 16

Neon – 16

A24 – 15

Apple Original Films – 7

Universal Pictures – 7

Paramount Pictures – 3

Searchlight Pictures – 3

Amazon MGM Studios – 2

20th Century Studios – 1

GKIDS – 1

Independent Film Company – 1

Lionsgate – 1

Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions – 1

Marvel Studios – 1

Sony Pictures – 1

Sony Pictures Classics – 1

Walt Disney Animation Studios – 1

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – 1

 

 

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 31STANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Alien: Earth (FX)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

 

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

 

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV)

 

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV)

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV)

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)

 

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Chief of War (Apple TV)

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

 

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

The Gorge (Apple TV)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Summer of ’69 (Hulu)

 

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Michael Peña – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead (HBO Max)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Julianne Moore – Sirens (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)

 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)

Red Alert (Paramount+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

 

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

 

BEST TALK SHOW

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

 

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

 

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

 

 

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 

A MAN ON THE INSIDE (Netflix) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ted Danson

 

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Chris Perfetti

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Janelle James

 

ACAPULCO (Apple TV ) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

 

ADOLESCENCE (Netflix) – 6

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Stephen Graham

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Owen Cooper

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ashley Walters

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Erin Doherty

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Christine Tremarco

 

ALIEN: EARTH (FX) – 1

Best Drama Series

 

ALL HER FAULT (Peacock) – 4

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sarah Snook

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Peña

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sophia Lillis

 

ANDOR (Disney+) – 2

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Diego Luna

 

BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1

Best Animated Series

 

BRETT GOLDSTEIN: THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE (HBO Max) – 1

Best Comedy Special

 

BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY (Peacock) – 2

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Renée Zellweger

 

CALEB HEARON: MODEL COMEDIAN (HBO Max) – 1

Best Comedy Special

 

CHIEF OF WAR (Apple TV ) – 1

Best Limited Series

 

CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO (HBO Max) – 1

Best Variety Series

 

DEATH BY LIGHTNING (Netflix) – 4

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Shannon

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Nick Offerman

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Betty Gilpin

 

DEEP COVER (Prime Video) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

 

DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY (Peacock) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Chernus

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Marin Ireland

 

DOPE THIEF (Apple TV) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Brian Tyree Henry

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Wagner Moura

 

DYING FOR SEX (FX on Hulu) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michelle Williams

 

ELSBETH (CBS) – 2

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Carrie Preston

 

FOREVER (Netflix) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Wood Harris

 

GHOSTS (CBS) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rose McIver

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Asher Grodman

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rebecca Wisocky

 

HACKS (HBO Max) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Paul W. Downs

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Einbinder

 

HARLEY QUINN (HBO Max) – 1

Best Animated Series

 

HOT ONES (YouTube) – 1

Best Talk Show

 

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! (ABC) – 1

Best Talk Show

 

LANDMAN (Paramount+) – 1

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Bob Thornton

 

LAST SAMURAI STANDING (Netflix) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

 

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO Max) – 1

Best Variety Series

 

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1

Best Talk Show

 

LEANNE MORGAN: UNSPEAKABLE THINGS (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

 

LONG STORY SHORT (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

 

MARC MARON: PANICKED (HBO Max) – 1

Best Comedy Special

 

MARVEL ZOMBIES (Disney+) – 1

Best Animated Series

 

MATLOCK (CBS) – 2

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Kathy Bates

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Skye P. Marshall

 

MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY (Netflix) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Charlie Hunnam

 

MOUNTAINHEAD (HBO Max) – 2

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ramy Youssef

 

MURDERBOT (Apple TV) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Alexander Skarsgård

 

MUSSOLINI: SON OF THE CENTURY (MUBI ) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

 

NOBODY WANTS THIS (Netflix) – 5

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Adam Brody

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Kristen Bell

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Timothy Simons

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Justine Lupe

 

NONNAS (Netflix) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

 

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu) – 1

Best Comedy Series

 

PARADISE (Hulu) – 2

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown

 

PEACEMAKER (HBO Max) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Danielle Brooks

 

PLURIBUS (Apple TV) – 2

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Rhea Seehorn

 

POKER FACE (Peacock) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasha Lyonne

 

RED ALERT (Paramount+ ) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

 

SARAH SILVERMAN: POSTMORTEM (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

 

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC) – 2

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Ego Nwodim

Best Variety Series

 

SEVERANCE (Apple TV) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Adam Scott

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Britt Lower

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tramell Tillman

 

SIRENS (Netflix) – 2

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Meghann Fahy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Julianne Moore

 

SNL50: THE ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (NBC) – 1

Best Comedy Special

 

SOUTH PARK (Comedy Central) – 1

Best Animated Series

 

SQUID GAME (Netflix ) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

 

ST. DENIS MEDICAL (NBC) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – David Alan Grier

 

SUMMER OF ’69 (Hulu) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

 

TASK (HBO Max) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Mark Ruffalo

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tom Pelphrey

 

THE BEAST IN ME (Netflix) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Matthew Rhys

 

THE BETTER SISTER (Prime Video) – 1

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jessica Biel

 

THE DAILY SHOW (Comedy Central) – 1

Best Talk Show

 

THE DIPLOMAT (Netflix) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Keri Russell

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Ato Essandoh

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Allison Janney

 

THE GILDED AGE (HBO Max) – 2

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Carrie Coon

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Denée Benton

 

THE GIRLFRIEND (Prime Video) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Robin Wright

 

THE GORGE (Apple TV) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

 

THE LAST OF US (HBO Max) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Bella Ramsey

 

THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (CBS) – 1

Best Talk Show

 

THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV) – 3

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Nicole Beharie

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Greta Lee

 

THE PAPER (Peacock) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Oscar Nuñez

 

THE PITT (HBO Max) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Noah Wyle

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Patrick Ball

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Katherine LaNasa

 

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (HBO Max) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Danny McBride

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Edi Patterson

 

THE STUDIO (Apple TV) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Seth Rogen

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ike Barinholtz

 

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN (Bravo) – 1

Best Talk Show

 

WHEN NO ONE SEES US (HBO Max ) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

 

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (Disney+) – 1

Best Animated Series

 

 

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS BY COMPANY FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 

Netflix – 31

HBO Max – 27

Apple TV – 19

Peacock – 11

CBS – 9

NBC – 5

ABC – 4

Disney+ – 4

Hulu – 4

Prime Video – 4

Comedy Central – 2

FX on Hulu – 2

Paramount+ – 2

Bravo – 1

Fox – 1

FX – 1

MUBI  – 1

YouTube – 1
At the Ninth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Will & Harper tied for the top award of the evening, Best Documentary Feature. With a sweep of all six of its nominated categories, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story also scored wins for Best Director for Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Best Editing for Otto Burnham, Best Score for Ilan Eshkeri, Best Archival Documentary, and Best Biographical Documentary.

 

Nominees for the 10th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

 

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

2000 Meters to Andriivka (Frontline Features / The Associated Press)

The Alabama Solution (HBO Max)

Apocalypse in the Tropics (Netflix)

Cover-Up (Netflix)

Deaf President Now! (Apple TV)

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Max)

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Riefenstahl (Kino Lorber)

The Tale of Silyan (National Geographic)

 

BEST DIRECTOR

Mstyslav Chernov – 2000 Meters to Andriivka (Frontline Features / The Associated Press)

Petra Costa – Apocalypse in the Tropics (Netflix)

Nyle DiMarco & Davis Guggenheim – Deaf President Now! (Apple TV)

Geeta Gandbhir – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Andrew Jarecki & Charlotte Kaufman – The Alabama Solution (HBO Max)

Raoul Peck – Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

 

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE 

Art for Everybody (Tremolo Productions)

Grand Theft Hamlet (Mubi)

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay (HBO Max)

Seeds (Interior Films)

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (Apple TV)

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror (Margot Station)

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ben Bernard – Architecton (A24)

Jean Dakar – The Tale of Silyan (National Geographic)

Elizabeth Lo – Mistress Dispeller (Oscilloscope)

Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo & Tor Edvin Eliassen – Folktales (Magnolia Pictures)

Brittany Shyne – Seeds (Interior Films)

Toby Strong, Doug Anderson (Underwater Photography) – Ocean with David Attenborough (National Geographic)

 

BEST EDITING

Michael Harte – Deaf President Now! (Apple TV)

James Lester & Oz Rodríguez, John MacDonald (Music Montage)  – Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music (NBC)

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Page Marsella – The Alabama Solution (HBO Max)

Michelle Mizner – 2000 Meters to Andriivka (Frontline Features / The Associated Press)

Alexandra Strauss – Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

 

BEST SCORE

Alexei Aigui – Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

Kris Bowers – The Eyes of Ghana (Breakwater Studios / Higher Ground Media)

Laura Heinzinger – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Claudia Sarne – Love + War (National Geographic)

Sam Slater – 2000 Meters to Andriivka (Frontline Features / The Associated Press)

Paweł Szymański – Trains (EPF Media / Drygas Film Production)

 

BEST NARRATION

2000 Meters to Andriivka (Frontline Features / The Associated Press)

Written by Mstyslav Chernov
Performed by Mstyslav Chernov

The American Revolution (PBS)
Written by Geoffrey C. Ward
Performed by Peter Coyote

The Americas (NBC)
Written by Michael Gunton, Holly Spearing, Steve Cole, Kathryn Jeffs, Matt Richards, Giles

Badger, Victoria Buckley, Alex Griffiths, Hannah Hoare, Poppy Riddle, Gillian Taylor, Nikki

Waldron, Evie Wright, Charlotte Bostock, Victoria Bobin, & Ingrid Kvale

Performed by Tom Hanks

Apocalypse in the Tropics (Netflix)

Written by Petra Costa
Performed by Petra Costa

Octopus! (Prime Video)
Written by Gabriel Bisset-Smith
Performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

Written by George Orwell, Adapted by Raoul Peck
Performed by Damian Lewis

 

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

One to One: John & Yoko (Magnolia Pictures)

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Riefenstahl (Kino Lorber)

Trains (EPF Media / Drygas Film Production)

WTO/99 (Foghorn Features)

 

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

The American Revolution (PBS)

Cover-Up (Netflix)

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015 (HBO Max)

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (National Geographic)

Number One on the Call Sheet (Apple TV)

Riefenstahl (Kino Lorber)

 

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

John Candy: I Like Me (Prime Video)

Love + War (National Geographic)

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay (HBO Max)

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Max)

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (Apple TV)

 

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Led Zeppelin (Sony Pictures Classics)

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Max)

Bono: Stories of Surrender (Apple TV)

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (Magnolia Pictures)

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music (NBC)

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu)

 

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

The Alabama Solution (HBO Max)

Apocalypse in the Tropics (Netflix)

Deaf President Now! (Apple TV)

The Librarians (Independent Lens)

My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow (Marminchilla)

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

 

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

The Americas (NBC)

Checkpoint Zoo (Abramorama)

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope (National Geographic)

Ocean with David Attenborough (National Geographic)

Octopus! (Prime Video)

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (Netflix)

 

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Netflix)

Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024 (ESPN Films)

Full Court Press (ESPN+)

Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott (ESPN)

We Beat the Dream Team (HBO Max)

 

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY

The Alabama Solution (HBO Max)

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Netflix)

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Predators (MTV Documentary Films / Paramount+)

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Netflix)

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Max)

 

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

All the Empty Rooms (Netflix)

Classroom 4 (PBS)

The Devil is Busy (HBO Max)

Exodus (Park County)

Fiddler on the Moon: Judaism in Space (Ironbound Films)

Sallie’s Ashes (Robi Creative)

Saving Superman (Switchboard)

Shanti Rides Shotgun (Voyager)

 

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The American Revolution (PBS)

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015 (HBO Max)

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Netflix)

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (National Geographic)

Magic City: An American Fantasy (Starz)

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (Peacock)

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Max)

 

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

30 for 30 (ESPN Films)

American Masters (PBS)

The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV)

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross (Roku Channel)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Trainwreck (Netflix)

 

About the Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are an offshoot of the Critics Choice Awards, which are bestowed annually by the CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on January 4, 2026, airing live on E! and USA Network.

Social Media:
Hashtag: #criticschoice
Facebook: /CriticsChoiceAwards
Instagram: @criticschoice
Twitter/X: @criticschoice

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA) 

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content.

To stream the ceremony and learn more about the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, visit CriticsChoice.com. The full list of nominees and winners will also be available on the site.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

Related posts:

  1. Combate Americas Announces MMA Fight Series
  2. Jonas Brothers Partner With Amazon Studios
  3. Real Housewives of New York City’s Countess LuAnn de Lesseps Event Recap
  4. Amazon, Vanessa Hudgens Take on Coachella
See also  25th Critics Choice Awards Winners