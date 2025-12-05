31st Critics Choice Awards Nominees Announced

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS BEST PICTURE Bugonia (Focus Features) Frankenstein (Netflix) Hamnet (Focus Features) Jay Kelly (Netflix) Marty Supreme (A24) One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Sentimental Value (Neon) Sinners (Warner Bros.) Train Dreams (Netflix) Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) BEST ACTOR Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24) Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix) Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics) Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon) BEST ACTRESS Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features) Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24) Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon) Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures) Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix) Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features) Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix) Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon) Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon) Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.) Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company) Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Cary Christopher – Weapons (Warner Bros.) Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures) Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features) Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix) BEST DIRECTOR Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix) Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24) Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon) Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features) BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly (Netflix) Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24) Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Zach Cregger – Weapons (Warner Bros.) Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby (A24) Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon) BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams (Netflix) Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice (Neon) Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix) Will Tracy – Bugonia (Focus Features) Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet (Focus Features) BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features) Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix) Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24) Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Claudio Miranda – F1 (Apple Original Films) Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein (Netflix) Łukasz Żal – Hamnet (Focus Features) Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix) BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios) Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix) Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet (Focus Features) Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme (A24) Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) BEST EDITING Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite (Netflix) Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films) Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24) Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix) Michael P. Shawver – Sinners (Warner Bros.) BEST COSTUME DESIGN Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix) Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features) Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios) Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions) Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures) Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix) Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24) Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.) Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films) Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix) Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures) Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.) BEST STUNT DESIGN Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina (Lionsgate) Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1 (Apple Original Films) Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures) Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Andy Gill – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Giedrius Nagys – Warfare (A24) BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Arco (Neon) Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) In Your Dreams (Netflix) KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS) Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios) BEST COMEDY The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features) Eternity (A24) Friendship (A24) The Naked Gun (Paramount) The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features) Splitsville (Neon) BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM It Was Just an Accident (Neon) Left-Handed Girl (Netflix) No Other Choice (Neon) The Secret Agent (Neon) Sirāt (Neon) Belén (Amazon MGM Studios) BEST SONG “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films) “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.) “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix) “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) BEST SCORE Hans Zimmer – F1 (Apple Original Films) Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein (Netflix) Max Richter – Hamnet (Focus Features) Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme (A24) Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.) BEST SOUND Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films) Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein (Netflix) Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners (Warner Bros.) Laia Casanovas – Sirāt (Neon) Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare (A24) FILM NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 31STANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 28 YEARS LATER (Sony Pictures) – 1 Best Hair and Makeup – Flora Moody, John Nolan A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE (Netflix) – 1 Best Editing – Kirk Baxter ARCO (Neon) – 1 Best Animated Feature AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH (20th Century Studios) – 1 Best Visual Effects – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett BALLERINA (Lionsgate) – 1 Best Stunt Design – Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda BELÉN (Amazon MGM Studios) – 1 Best Foreign Language Film BLUE MOON (Sony Pictures Classics) – 1 Best Actor – Ethan Hawke BUGONIA (Focus Features) – 3 Best Picture Best Actress – Emma Stone Best Adapted Screenplay – Will Tracy ELIO (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – 1 Best Animated Feature ETERNITY (A24) – 1 Best Comedy F1 (Apple Original Films) – 7 Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda Best Editing – Stephen Mirrione Best Visual Effects – Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson Best Stunt Design – Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby Best Song – “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin Best Score – Hans Zimmer Best Sound – Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John FRANKENSTEIN (Netflix) – 11 Best Picture Best Supporting Actor – Jacob Elordi Best Director – Guillermo del Toro Best Adapted Screenplay – Guillermo del Toro Best Cinematography – Dan Laustsen Best Production Design – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau Best Costume Design – Kate Hawley Best Hair and Makeup – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey Best Visual Effects – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell Best Score – Alexandre Desplat Best Sound – Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman FRIENDSHIP (A24) – 1 Best Comedy HAMNET (Focus Features) – 11 Best Picture Best Actress – Jessie Buckley Best Supporting Actor – Paul Mescal Best Young Actor / Actress – Jacobi Jupe Best Director – Chloé Zhao Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell Best Casting and Ensemble – Nina Gold Best Cinematography – Łukasz Żal Best Production Design – Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton Best Costume Design – Malgosia Turzanska Best Score – Max Richter HEDDA (Amazon MGM Studios) – 1 Best Costume Design – Lindsay Pugh IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU (A24) – 1 Best Actress – Rose Byrne IN YOUR DREAMS (Netflix) – 1 Best Animated Feature IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT (Neon) – 1 Best Foreign Language Film JAY KELLY (Netflix) – 4 Best Picture Best Supporting Actor – Adam Sandler Best Original Screenplay – Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer Best Casting and Ensemble – Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions) – 1 Best Costume Design – Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella KPOP DEMON HUNTERS (Netflix) – 2 Best Animated Feature Best Song – “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy LEFT-HANDED GIRL (Netflix) – 2 Best Young Actor / Actress – Nina Ye Best Foreign Language Film LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN (GKIDS) – 1 Best Animated Feature MARTY SUPREME (A24) – 8 Best Picture Best Actor – Timothée Chalamet Best Director – Josh Safdie Best Original Screenplay – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie Best Casting and Ensemble – Jennifer Venditti Best Production Design – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis Best Editing – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie Best Score – Daniel Lopatin MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING (Paramount Pictures) – 2 Best Visual Effects – Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall Best Stunt Design – Wade Eastwood NO OTHER CHOICE (Neon) – 2 Best Adapted Screenplay – Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee Best Foreign Language Film ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER (Warner Bros.) – 14 Best Picture Best Actor – Leonardo DiCaprio Best Actress – Chase Infiniti Best Supporting Actor – Benicio del Toro Best Supporting Actor – Sean Penn Best Supporting Actress – Teyana Taylor Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson Best Adapted Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson Best Casting and Ensemble – Cassandra Kulukundis Best Cinematography – Michael Bauman Best Editing – Andy Jurgensen Best Stunt Design – Brian Machleit Best Score – Jonny Greenwood Best Sound – Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor RENTAL FAMILY (Searchlight Pictures) – 1 Best Young Actor / Actress – Shannon Mahina Gorman SENTIMENTAL VALUE (Neon) – 7 Best Picture Best Actress – Renate Reinsve Best Supporting Actor – Stellan Skarsgård Best Supporting Actress – Elle Fanning Best Supporting Actress – Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Best Director – Joachim Trier Best Original Screenplay – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier SINNERS (Warner Bros.) – 17 Best Picture Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan Best Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku Best Young Actor / Actress – Miles Caton Best Director – Ryan Coogler Best Original Screenplay – Ryan Coogler Best Casting and Ensemble – Francine Maisler Best Cinematography – Autumn Durald Arkapaw Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne Best Editing – Michael P. Shawver Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter Best Hair and Makeup – Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry Best Visual Effects – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean Best Stunt Design – Andy Gill Best Song – “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson Best Score – Ludwig Göransson Best Sound – Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler SIRĀT (Neon) – 2 Best Foreign Language Film Best Sound – Laia Casanovas SORRY, BABY (A24) – 1 Best Original Screenplay – Eva Victor SPLITSVILLE (Neon) – 1 Best Comedy SUPERMAN (Warner Bros.) – 1 Best Visual Effects – Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND (Focus Features) – 1 Best Comedy THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS (Marvel Studios) – 1 Best Production Design – Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis THE NAKED GUN (Paramount Pictures) – 1 Best Comedy THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR (Netflix) – 1 Best Editing – Viridiana Lieberman THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME (Focus Features) – 1 Best Comedy THE PLAGUE (Independent Film Company) – 1 Best Young Actor / Actress – Everett Blunck THE SECRET AGENT (Neon) – 2 Best Actor – Wagner Moura Best Foreign Language Film THE SMASHING MACHINE (A24) – 1 Best Hair and Makeup – Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE (Searchlight Pictures) – 2 Best Actress – Amanda Seyfried Best Song – “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg TRAIN DREAMS (Netflix) – 5 Best Picture Best Actor – Joel Edgerton Best Adapted Screenplay – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar Best Cinematography – Adolpho Veloso Best Song – “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner WARFARE (A24) – 2 Best Stunt Design – Giedrius Nagys Best Sound – Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner WEAPONS (Warner Bros.) – 4 Best Supporting Actress – Amy Madigan Best Young Actor / Actress – Cary Christopher Best Original Screenplay – Zach Cregger Best Hair and Makeup – Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins WICKED: FOR GOOD (Universal Pictures) – 7 Best Picture Best Supporting Actress – Ariana Grande Best Casting and Ensemble – Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell Best Hair and Makeup – Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount Best Song – “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz ZOOTOPIA 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios) – 1 Best Animated Feature FILM NOMINATIONS BY COMPANY FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS Warner Bros. – 36 Netflix – 27 Focus Features – 16 Neon – 16 A24 – 15 Apple Original Films – 7 Universal Pictures – 7 Paramount Pictures – 3 Searchlight Pictures – 3 Amazon MGM Studios – 2 20th Century Studios – 1 GKIDS – 1 Independent Film Company – 1 Lionsgate – 1 Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions – 1 Marvel Studios – 1 Sony Pictures – 1 Sony Pictures Classics – 1 Walt Disney Animation Studios – 1 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – 1 TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 31STANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS BEST DRAMA SERIES Alien: Earth (FX) Andor (Disney+) The Diplomat (Netflix) Paradise (Hulu) The Pitt (HBO Max) Pluribus (Apple TV) Severance (Apple TV) Task (HBO Max) BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu) Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+) Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max) Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV) Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+) Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max) BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max) Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV) Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max) Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix) Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max) Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV) Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix) Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix) Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max) Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV) Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max) Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix) Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max) Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV) Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS) BEST COMEDY SERIES Abbott Elementary (ABC) Elsbeth (CBS) Ghosts (CBS) Hacks (HBO Max) Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max) The Studio (Apple TV) BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix) David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC) Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max) Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV) Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV) BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock) Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS) Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max) Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS) Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV) Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max) Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS) Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock) Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC) Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max) Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max) Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC) Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS) BEST LIMITED SERIES Adolescence (Netflix) All Her Fault (Peacock) Chief of War (Apple TV) Death by Lightning (Netflix) Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock) Dope Thief (Apple TV) Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu) The Girlfriend (Prime Video) BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock) Deep Cover (Prime Video) The Gorge (Apple TV) Mountainhead (HBO Max) Nonnas (Netflix) Summer of ’69 (Hulu) BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock) Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix) Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV) Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix) Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix) Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning (Netflix) BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Jessica Biel – The Better Sister (Prime Video) Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix) Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock) Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu) Robin Wright – The Girlfriend (Prime Video) Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix) Wagner Moura – Dope Thief (Apple TV) Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning (Netflix) Michael Peña – All Her Fault (Peacock) Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix) Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead (HBO Max) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix) Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning (Netflix) Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock) Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault (Peacock) Julianne Moore – Sirens (Netflix) Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix) BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES Acapulco (Apple TV) Last Samurai Standing (Netflix) Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI) Red Alert (Paramount+) Squid Game (Netflix) When No One Sees Us (HBO Max) BEST ANIMATED SERIES Bob’s Burgers (Fox) Harley Quinn (HBO Max) Long Story Short (Netflix) Marvel Zombies (Disney+) South Park (Comedy Central) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+) BEST TALK SHOW The Daily Show (Comedy Central) Hot Ones (YouTube) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) BEST VARIETY SERIES Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) Saturday Night Live (NBC) BEST COMEDY SPECIAL Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max) Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max) Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix) Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max) Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix) SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC) TELEVISION NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS A MAN ON THE INSIDE (Netflix) – 1 Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ted Danson ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC) – 3 Best Comedy Series Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Chris Perfetti Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Janelle James ACAPULCO (Apple TV ) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series ADOLESCENCE (Netflix) – 6 Best Limited Series Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Stephen Graham Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Owen Cooper Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ashley Walters Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Erin Doherty Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Christine Tremarco ALIEN: EARTH (FX) – 1 Best Drama Series ALL HER FAULT (Peacock) – 4 Best Limited Series Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sarah Snook Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Peña Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sophia Lillis ANDOR (Disney+) – 2 Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Diego Luna BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1 Best Animated Series BRETT GOLDSTEIN: THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE (HBO Max) – 1 Best Comedy Special BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY (Peacock) – 2 Best Movie Made for Television Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Renée Zellweger CALEB HEARON: MODEL COMEDIAN (HBO Max) – 1 Best Comedy Special CHIEF OF WAR (Apple TV ) – 1 Best Limited Series CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO (HBO Max) – 1 Best Variety Series DEATH BY LIGHTNING (Netflix) – 4 Best Limited Series Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Shannon Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Nick Offerman Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Betty Gilpin DEEP COVER (Prime Video) – 1 Best Movie Made for Television DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY (Peacock) – 3 Best Limited Series Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Chernus Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Marin Ireland DOPE THIEF (Apple TV) – 3 Best Limited Series Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Brian Tyree Henry Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Wagner Moura DYING FOR SEX (FX on Hulu) – 2 Best Limited Series Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michelle Williams ELSBETH (CBS) – 2 Best Comedy Series Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Carrie Preston FOREVER (Netflix) – 1 Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Wood Harris GHOSTS (CBS) – 4 Best Comedy Series Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rose McIver Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Asher Grodman Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rebecca Wisocky HACKS (HBO Max) – 4 Best Comedy Series Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Paul W. Downs Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Einbinder HARLEY QUINN (HBO Max) – 1 Best Animated Series HOT ONES (YouTube) – 1 Best Talk Show JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! (ABC) – 1 Best Talk Show LANDMAN (Paramount+) – 1 Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Bob Thornton LAST SAMURAI STANDING (Netflix) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO Max) – 1 Best Variety Series LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1 Best Talk Show LEANNE MORGAN: UNSPEAKABLE THINGS (Netflix) – 1 Best Comedy Special LONG STORY SHORT (Netflix) – 1 Best Animated Series MARC MARON: PANICKED (HBO Max) – 1 Best Comedy Special MARVEL ZOMBIES (Disney+) – 1 Best Animated Series MATLOCK (CBS) – 2 Best Actress in a Drama Series – Kathy Bates Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Skye P. Marshall MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY (Netflix) – 1 Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Charlie Hunnam MOUNTAINHEAD (HBO Max) – 2 Best Movie Made for Television Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ramy Youssef MURDERBOT (Apple TV) – 1 Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Alexander Skarsgård MUSSOLINI: SON OF THE CENTURY (MUBI ) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series NOBODY WANTS THIS (Netflix) – 5 Best Comedy Series Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Adam Brody Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Kristen Bell Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Timothy Simons Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Justine Lupe NONNAS (Netflix) – 1 Best Movie Made for Television ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu) – 1 Best Comedy Series PARADISE (Hulu) – 2 Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown PEACEMAKER (HBO Max) – 1 Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Danielle Brooks PLURIBUS (Apple TV) – 2 Best Drama Series Best Actress in a Drama Series – Rhea Seehorn POKER FACE (Peacock) – 1 Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasha Lyonne RED ALERT (Paramount+ ) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series SARAH SILVERMAN: POSTMORTEM (Netflix) – 1 Best Comedy Special SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC) – 2 Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Ego Nwodim Best Variety Series SEVERANCE (Apple TV) – 4 Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Adam Scott Best Actress in a Drama Series – Britt Lower Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tramell Tillman SIRENS (Netflix) – 2 Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Meghann Fahy Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Julianne Moore SNL50: THE ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (NBC) – 1 Best Comedy Special SOUTH PARK (Comedy Central) – 1 Best Animated Series SQUID GAME (Netflix ) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series ST. DENIS MEDICAL (NBC) – 1 Best Actor in a Comedy Series – David Alan Grier SUMMER OF ’69 (Hulu) – 1 Best Movie Made for Television TASK (HBO Max) – 3 Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Mark Ruffalo Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tom Pelphrey THE BEAST IN ME (Netflix) – 1 Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Matthew Rhys THE BETTER SISTER (Prime Video) – 1 Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jessica Biel THE DAILY SHOW (Comedy Central) – 1 Best Talk Show THE DIPLOMAT (Netflix) – 4 Best Drama Series Best Actress in a Drama Series – Keri Russell Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Ato Essandoh Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Allison Janney THE GILDED AGE (HBO Max) – 2 Best Actress in a Drama Series – Carrie Coon Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Denée Benton THE GIRLFRIEND (Prime Video) – 2 Best Limited Series Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Robin Wright THE GORGE (Apple TV) – 1 Best Movie Made for Television THE LAST OF US (HBO Max) – 1 Best Actress in a Drama Series – Bella Ramsey THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (CBS) – 1 Best Talk Show THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV) – 3 Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Nicole Beharie Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Greta Lee THE PAPER (Peacock) – 1 Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Oscar Nuñez THE PITT (HBO Max) – 4 Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Noah Wyle Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Patrick Ball Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Katherine LaNasa THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (HBO Max) – 3 Best Comedy Series Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Danny McBride Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Edi Patterson THE STUDIO (Apple TV) – 3 Best Comedy Series Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Seth Rogen Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ike Barinholtz WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN (Bravo) – 1 Best Talk Show WHEN NO ONE SEES US (HBO Max ) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (Disney+) – 1 Best Animated Series TELEVISION NOMINATIONS BY COMPANY FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS Netflix – 31 HBO Max – 27 Apple TV – 19 Peacock – 11 CBS – 9 NBC – 5 ABC – 4 Disney+ – 4 Hulu – 4 Prime Video – 4 Comedy Central – 2 FX on Hulu – 2 Paramount+ – 2 Bravo – 1 Fox – 1 FX – 1 MUBI – 1 YouTube – 1