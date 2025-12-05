31st Critics Choice Awards Nominees Announced

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
Bugonia (Focus Features)
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Hamnet (Focus Features)
Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Marty Supreme (A24)
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Sentimental Value (Neon)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Train Dreams (Netflix)
Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)
Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Cary Christopher – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Zach Cregger – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby (A24)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams (Netflix)
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice (Neon)
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Will Tracy – Bugonia (Focus Features)
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet (Focus Features)
BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE
Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24)
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Łukasz Żal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme (A24)
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
BEST EDITING
Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite (Netflix)
Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
Michael P. Shawver – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)
BEST STUNT DESIGN
Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina (Lionsgate)
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Andy Gill – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Giedrius Nagys – Warfare (A24)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Arco (Neon)
Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
In Your Dreams (Netflix)
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
BEST COMEDY
The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
Eternity (A24)
Friendship (A24)
The Naked Gun (Paramount)
The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
Splitsville (Neon)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
No Other Choice (Neon)
The Secret Agent (Neon)
Sirāt (Neon)
Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)
BEST SONG
“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)
“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Max Richter – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme (A24)
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
BEST SOUND
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Laia Casanovas – Sirāt (Neon)
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare (A24)
FILM NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 31STANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
28 YEARS LATER (Sony Pictures) – 1
Best Hair and Makeup – Flora Moody, John Nolan
A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE (Netflix) – 1
Best Editing – Kirk Baxter
ARCO (Neon) – 1
Best Animated Feature
AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH (20th Century Studios) – 1
Best Visual Effects – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
BALLERINA (Lionsgate) – 1
Best Stunt Design – Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda
BELÉN (Amazon MGM Studios) – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
BLUE MOON (Sony Pictures Classics) – 1
Best Actor – Ethan Hawke
BUGONIA (Focus Features) – 3
Best Picture
Best Actress – Emma Stone
Best Adapted Screenplay – Will Tracy
ELIO (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – 1
Best Animated Feature
ETERNITY (A24) – 1
Best Comedy
F1 (Apple Original Films) – 7
Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda
Best Editing – Stephen Mirrione
Best Visual Effects – Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson
Best Stunt Design – Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby
Best Song – “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin
Best Score – Hans Zimmer
Best Sound – Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John
FRANKENSTEIN (Netflix) – 11
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Jacob Elordi
Best Director – Guillermo del Toro
Best Adapted Screenplay – Guillermo del Toro
Best Cinematography – Dan Laustsen
Best Production Design – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
Best Costume Design – Kate Hawley
Best Hair and Makeup – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey
Best Visual Effects – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
Best Score – Alexandre Desplat
Best Sound – Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman
FRIENDSHIP (A24) – 1
Best Comedy
HAMNET (Focus Features) – 11
Best Picture
Best Actress – Jessie Buckley
Best Supporting Actor – Paul Mescal
Best Young Actor / Actress – Jacobi Jupe
Best Director – Chloé Zhao
Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
Best Casting and Ensemble – Nina Gold
Best Cinematography – Łukasz Żal
Best Production Design – Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
Best Costume Design – Malgosia Turzanska
Best Score – Max Richter
HEDDA (Amazon MGM Studios) – 1
Best Costume Design – Lindsay Pugh
IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU (A24) – 1
Best Actress – Rose Byrne
IN YOUR DREAMS (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Feature
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT (Neon) – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
JAY KELLY (Netflix) – 4
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Adam Sandler
Best Original Screenplay – Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer
Best Casting and Ensemble – Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions) – 1
Best Costume Design – Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella
KPOP DEMON HUNTERS (Netflix) – 2
Best Animated Feature
Best Song – “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy
LEFT-HANDED GIRL (Netflix) – 2
Best Young Actor / Actress – Nina Ye
Best Foreign Language Film
LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN (GKIDS) – 1
Best Animated Feature
MARTY SUPREME (A24) – 8
Best Picture
Best Actor – Timothée Chalamet
Best Director – Josh Safdie
Best Original Screenplay – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Best Casting and Ensemble – Jennifer Venditti
Best Production Design – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Best Editing – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Best Score – Daniel Lopatin
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING (Paramount Pictures) – 2
Best Visual Effects – Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall
Best Stunt Design – Wade Eastwood
NO OTHER CHOICE (Neon) – 2
Best Adapted Screenplay – Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee
Best Foreign Language Film
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER (Warner Bros.) – 14
Best Picture
Best Actor – Leonardo DiCaprio
Best Actress – Chase Infiniti
Best Supporting Actor – Benicio del Toro
Best Supporting Actor – Sean Penn
Best Supporting Actress – Teyana Taylor
Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Adapted Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Casting and Ensemble – Cassandra Kulukundis
Best Cinematography – Michael Bauman
Best Editing – Andy Jurgensen
Best Stunt Design – Brian Machleit
Best Score – Jonny Greenwood
Best Sound – Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
RENTAL FAMILY (Searchlight Pictures) – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Shannon Mahina Gorman
SENTIMENTAL VALUE (Neon) – 7
Best Picture
Best Actress – Renate Reinsve
Best Supporting Actor – Stellan Skarsgård
Best Supporting Actress – Elle Fanning
Best Supporting Actress – Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Best Director – Joachim Trier
Best Original Screenplay – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
SINNERS (Warner Bros.) – 17
Best Picture
Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan
Best Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku
Best Young Actor / Actress – Miles Caton
Best Director – Ryan Coogler
Best Original Screenplay – Ryan Coogler
Best Casting and Ensemble – Francine Maisler
Best Cinematography – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne
Best Editing – Michael P. Shawver
Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter
Best Hair and Makeup – Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry
Best Visual Effects – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean
Best Stunt Design – Andy Gill
Best Song – “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
Best Score – Ludwig Göransson
Best Sound – Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler
SIRĀT (Neon) – 2
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Sound – Laia Casanovas
SORRY, BABY (A24) – 1
Best Original Screenplay – Eva Victor
SPLITSVILLE (Neon) – 1
Best Comedy
SUPERMAN (Warner Bros.) – 1
Best Visual Effects – Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams
THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND (Focus Features) – 1
Best Comedy
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS (Marvel Studios) – 1
Best Production Design – Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis
THE NAKED GUN (Paramount Pictures) – 1
Best Comedy
THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR (Netflix) – 1
Best Editing – Viridiana Lieberman
THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME (Focus Features) – 1
Best Comedy
THE PLAGUE (Independent Film Company) – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Everett Blunck
THE SECRET AGENT (Neon) – 2
Best Actor – Wagner Moura
Best Foreign Language Film
THE SMASHING MACHINE (A24) – 1
Best Hair and Makeup – Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal
THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE (Searchlight Pictures) – 2
Best Actress – Amanda Seyfried
Best Song – “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg
TRAIN DREAMS (Netflix) – 5
Best Picture
Best Actor – Joel Edgerton
Best Adapted Screenplay – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
Best Cinematography – Adolpho Veloso
Best Song – “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
WARFARE (A24) – 2
Best Stunt Design – Giedrius Nagys
Best Sound – Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner
WEAPONS (Warner Bros.) – 4
Best Supporting Actress – Amy Madigan
Best Young Actor / Actress – Cary Christopher
Best Original Screenplay – Zach Cregger
Best Hair and Makeup – Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins
WICKED: FOR GOOD (Universal Pictures) – 7
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Ariana Grande
Best Casting and Ensemble – Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey
Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell
Best Hair and Makeup – Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount
Best Song – “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz
ZOOTOPIA 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios) – 1
Best Animated Feature
FILM NOMINATIONS BY COMPANY FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
Warner Bros. – 36
Netflix – 27
Focus Features – 16
Neon – 16
A24 – 15
Apple Original Films – 7
Universal Pictures – 7
Paramount Pictures – 3
Searchlight Pictures – 3
Amazon MGM Studios – 2
20th Century Studios – 1
GKIDS – 1
Independent Film Company – 1
Lionsgate – 1
Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions – 1
Marvel Studios – 1
Sony Pictures – 1
Sony Pictures Classics – 1
Walt Disney Animation Studios – 1
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – 1
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 31STANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Alien: Earth (FX)
Andor (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Task (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)
Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)
Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Elsbeth (CBS)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
The Studio (Apple TV)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV)
Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV)
Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)
Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Adolescence (Netflix)
All Her Fault (Peacock)
Chief of War (Apple TV)
Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
Dope Thief (Apple TV)
Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Deep Cover (Prime Video)
The Gorge (Apple TV)
Mountainhead (HBO Max)
Nonnas (Netflix)
Summer of ’69 (Hulu)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV)
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Biel – The Better Sister (Prime Video)
Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief (Apple TV)
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Michael Peña – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Julianne Moore – Sirens (Netflix)
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Acapulco (Apple TV)
Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
Red Alert (Paramount+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Long Story Short (Netflix)
Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
South Park (Comedy Central)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
BEST VARIETY SERIES
Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
A MAN ON THE INSIDE (Netflix) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ted Danson
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Chris Perfetti
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Janelle James
ACAPULCO (Apple TV ) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
ADOLESCENCE (Netflix) – 6
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Stephen Graham
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Owen Cooper
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ashley Walters
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Erin Doherty
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Christine Tremarco
ALIEN: EARTH (FX) – 1
Best Drama Series
ALL HER FAULT (Peacock) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sarah Snook
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Peña
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sophia Lillis
ANDOR (Disney+) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Diego Luna
BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1
Best Animated Series
BRETT GOLDSTEIN: THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE (HBO Max) – 1
Best Comedy Special
BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY (Peacock) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Renée Zellweger
CALEB HEARON: MODEL COMEDIAN (HBO Max) – 1
Best Comedy Special
CHIEF OF WAR (Apple TV ) – 1
Best Limited Series
CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO (HBO Max) – 1
Best Variety Series
DEATH BY LIGHTNING (Netflix) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Shannon
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Nick Offerman
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Betty Gilpin
DEEP COVER (Prime Video) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY (Peacock) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Chernus
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Marin Ireland
DOPE THIEF (Apple TV) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Brian Tyree Henry
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Wagner Moura
DYING FOR SEX (FX on Hulu) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michelle Williams
ELSBETH (CBS) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Carrie Preston
FOREVER (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Wood Harris
GHOSTS (CBS) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rose McIver
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Asher Grodman
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rebecca Wisocky
HACKS (HBO Max) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Paul W. Downs
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Einbinder
HARLEY QUINN (HBO Max) – 1
Best Animated Series
HOT ONES (YouTube) – 1
Best Talk Show
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! (ABC) – 1
Best Talk Show
LANDMAN (Paramount+) – 1
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Bob Thornton
LAST SAMURAI STANDING (Netflix) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO Max) – 1
Best Variety Series
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
LEANNE MORGAN: UNSPEAKABLE THINGS (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
LONG STORY SHORT (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
MARC MARON: PANICKED (HBO Max) – 1
Best Comedy Special
MARVEL ZOMBIES (Disney+) – 1
Best Animated Series
MATLOCK (CBS) – 2
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Kathy Bates
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Skye P. Marshall
MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY (Netflix) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Charlie Hunnam
MOUNTAINHEAD (HBO Max) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ramy Youssef
MURDERBOT (Apple TV) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Alexander Skarsgård
MUSSOLINI: SON OF THE CENTURY (MUBI ) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
NOBODY WANTS THIS (Netflix) – 5
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Adam Brody
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Kristen Bell
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Timothy Simons
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Justine Lupe
NONNAS (Netflix) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu) – 1
Best Comedy Series
PARADISE (Hulu) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown
PEACEMAKER (HBO Max) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Danielle Brooks
PLURIBUS (Apple TV) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Rhea Seehorn
POKER FACE (Peacock) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasha Lyonne
RED ALERT (Paramount+ ) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
SARAH SILVERMAN: POSTMORTEM (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC) – 2
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Ego Nwodim
Best Variety Series
SEVERANCE (Apple TV) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Adam Scott
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Britt Lower
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tramell Tillman
SIRENS (Netflix) – 2
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Meghann Fahy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Julianne Moore
SNL50: THE ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (NBC) – 1
Best Comedy Special
SOUTH PARK (Comedy Central) – 1
Best Animated Series
SQUID GAME (Netflix ) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
ST. DENIS MEDICAL (NBC) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – David Alan Grier
SUMMER OF ’69 (Hulu) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
TASK (HBO Max) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Mark Ruffalo
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tom Pelphrey
THE BEAST IN ME (Netflix) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Matthew Rhys
THE BETTER SISTER (Prime Video) – 1
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jessica Biel
THE DAILY SHOW (Comedy Central) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE DIPLOMAT (Netflix) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Keri Russell
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Ato Essandoh
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Allison Janney
THE GILDED AGE (HBO Max) – 2
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Carrie Coon
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Denée Benton
THE GIRLFRIEND (Prime Video) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Robin Wright
THE GORGE (Apple TV) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
THE LAST OF US (HBO Max) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Bella Ramsey
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (CBS) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV) – 3
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Nicole Beharie
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Greta Lee
THE PAPER (Peacock) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Oscar Nuñez
THE PITT (HBO Max) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Noah Wyle
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Patrick Ball
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Katherine LaNasa
THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (HBO Max) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Danny McBride
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Edi Patterson
THE STUDIO (Apple TV) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Seth Rogen
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ike Barinholtz
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN (Bravo) – 1
Best Talk Show
WHEN NO ONE SEES US (HBO Max ) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (Disney+) – 1
Best Animated Series
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS BY COMPANY FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
Netflix – 31
HBO Max – 27
Apple TV – 19
Peacock – 11
CBS – 9
NBC – 5
ABC – 4
Disney+ – 4
Hulu – 4
Prime Video – 4
Comedy Central – 2
FX on Hulu – 2
Paramount+ – 2
Bravo – 1
Fox – 1
FX – 1
MUBI – 1
YouTube – 1