Celebrity Spotlight: Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan is best known for appearing in the hit Bravo series Shahs of Sunset and many other projects, including Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, and several appearances on Watch What Happens Live. He also recently worked on a new project that had him working with big names in Hollywood.

The reality star recently teamed up with Caroline Manzo, Montel Williams, Ali Landry and Ralph Pagano on a very special celebrity edition of The Balancing Act. The panel got together to discuss several topics including but not limited to cooking, parenting tips and style. It was a wonderful opportunity for Reza and one that he will not soon forget.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Reza had nothing but good things to say about the entire experience. He was glad to work with Caroline Manzo , whom he knew from their days on Bravo, saying it was great to work and support a fellow star from the network.

He shared that he even developed a special bond with Ali Landry, thanks to a mishap while traveling for the show. The two ended up getting stuck while en route to filming and had to spend the night in a hotel together. Reza revealed that while the mishaps made things a bit tough, he loved getting to know Ali and now considers her to be a dear friend.

However, the biggest moment for him was getting to work with Montel Williams, who was someone he idolized as a child. He remembers growing up watching him on TV and considered it to be an honor to share the stage with him. He spoke very highly of everyone involved and hopes that they get to work together again soon.

So what else is he working on? He is now hard at work promoting his new hair care line, which can be found in your local Sally’s Beauty Supply. He recently did a show in Vegas to promote it and said that it was great to have the opportunity to not only promote the line, but show people how to properly take care of their hair.

Keep checking back for more news on Reza.