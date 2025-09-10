Celebrity Spotlight: Lenny Platt

Lenny Platt is known for appearing in many shows, including Quantico, How to Get Away With Murder, Gotham and One Life To Live. Each role was very different, showing everyone his diverse talent.

Now the handsome actor is appearing in a brand new series, which is set to be released on Memorial Day on Nat Geo.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Lenny described his character Sgt. Kyle Ormond who transfers to the Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. He has a bit of a cocky attitude, especially for someone who is on his first day at a new job. The show, which is based on a book, follows the story of several people who are trying to take on the Ebola virus in the 1980s.

Lenny said the most important thing for him and the rest of the cast was to make sure everything was as accurate as possible. In fact, he even asked his own father and brother for help in making sure his character did everything correctly. He wanted to make sure he respected the military and was honored to have them help him with the role. He added that Julianna also made sure her own character was as accurate as possible. (You will have to tune in to see what her character does, but I can assure it is amazing!)

He also said that it was incredible to be part of an amazing show with a wonderful cast that included Julianna Margulies and Liam Cunningham. He had nothing but good things to say about them both and considered it an honor to work with the both of them. He hopes that people like the show and is looking forward to seeing the reaction of the audience.

In addition to acting, Lenny works with a theatre company that helps people act out their favorite TV shows and movies. This is something he holds near and dear to his heart and looks forward to continuing in the future. It also shows how amazing he is as a person and makes him that much more special.