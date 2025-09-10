The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 11/27/2024

-My heart is breaking for Dorit with this whole Kyle situation. Kyle said something that hurt her and isn’t taking it seriously or apologizing.

-Dorit is right, if Kyle was mad at her for something, she should have explained and told her so she could have fixed it. She also is right that Kyle’s struggles didn’t give her the right to treat her like crap.

-At this point, I wouldn’t be giving grace either. Granted, they are both wrong in some ways, but if someone was saying our friendship was exaggerated, I’d be pretty pissed too.

-Boz is officially my new favorite. Smart, beautiful and an all-around badass with a lot of sass.

-I thought retirement was putting my legs up…LMAO!

-Boz is the reason why we have PepsiCo at the Super Bowl.

-Hearing how Boz’s husband died from cancer in three months when her daughter was so little is so heartbreaking.

-Kyle and Sutton talking about Kyle’s separation is so sad. Kyle seems to want to move on but doesn’t know how, while Sutton is trying to give advice. Somehow, this isn’t going to end well.

-Boz’s assistant Nico is HOTTTTTT AND seems sweet to boot! Anyone know if he is single? Asking for a friend….

-I really like Dorit’s new hair color.

-Dorit and Erika are at Boz’s to discuss the Kyle situation?

-Boz seems to be the voice of reason by telling Dorit what she needs to hear, while still being supportive.

-There is something so cute about Sutton, Erika and Kathy throwing a pizza making party to cheer Kyle up.

-Maurico putting a DWTS picture in his office is a choice.

-Wait, why is Kyle at home in bed? I thought she was going to the pizza party?

-Oh, the ladies are going to Kyle’s as a surprise. They are trying to get Kyle to open the door by using fake voices and pretending to be Amazon.

-Kyle is chasing her dog while the ladies are trying to sneak in the house to surprise her….I am dying laughing.

-This party is adorable and something I would love to participate in with my friends.

-The ladies are giving Kyle sound advice on how to move on, while Kyle seems to still be in denial.

-What is with all the dramatic music?

-PK showing off his new ‘single PK’ look is hurtful and rude. I feel so bad for Dorit.

-This is the most awkward conversation between PK and Dorit. I get how he feels she is mean to him sometimes, but he is coming across so nasty and condescending.

-It seems like PK doesn’t like that Dorit was becoming her own person and resents her for it.

-What we have here is a failure to communicate.

