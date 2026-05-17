TV Shows

What To Watch 5/22/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 22, 2019 @ 12:32 pm

Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the week, so what better way to celebrate than with some all new TV?

ABC: Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons (8pm), All About All In the Family and The Jeffersons (9:30pm)and Whiskey Cavalier (10pm)

CBS: The Amazing Race(8pm and 9pm) and Seal Team (10pm)

NBC:  Chicago Med (8pm),  Chicago Fire (9pm),  Chicago PD (10pm)

Fox: Masterchef Celebrity Family Showdown (8pm)

Bravo: The Real Housewives  of New York City. (9pm)

CW: Jane The Virgin (9pm)

Freeform:  Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (8pm)

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