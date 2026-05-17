What To Watch 5/22/19

Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the week, so what better way to celebrate than with some all new TV?

ABC: Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons (8pm), All About All In the Family and The Jeffersons (9:30pm)and Whiskey Cavalier (10pm)

CBS: The Amazing Race(8pm and 9pm) and Seal Team (10pm)

NBC: Chicago Med (8pm), Chicago Fire (9pm), Chicago PD (10pm)

Fox: Masterchef Celebrity Family Showdown (8pm)

Bravo: The Real Housewives of New York City. (9pm)

CW: Jane The Virgin (9pm)

Freeform: Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (8pm)