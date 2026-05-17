What To Watch 5/22/19
Originally posted on May 22, 2019 @ 12:32 pm
Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the week, so what better way to celebrate than with some all new TV?
ABC: Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons (8pm), All About All In the Family and The Jeffersons (9:30pm)and Whiskey Cavalier (10pm)
CBS: The Amazing Race(8pm and 9pm) and Seal Team (10pm)
NBC: Chicago Med (8pm), Chicago Fire (9pm), Chicago PD (10pm)
Fox: Masterchef Celebrity Family Showdown (8pm)
Bravo: The Real Housewives of New York City. (9pm)
CW: Jane The Virgin (9pm)
Freeform: Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (8pm)
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