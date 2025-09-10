Big Brother 27 Recap for 9/9/2025

We are in the ninth week of Big Brother 27 on CBS! When we last left our houseguests, Mickey was eliminated in a 6-1 vote.

This week, we have the White Lotus challenge, which means that there will be yet another shocking twist.

Before we get to that, The Judges alliance is happy that they were able to work together to save one of their own by saving Ashley and evicting Mickey.

Back to the White Lotus twist! Everyone is invited to the backyard for food, drinks and mingling at a luau. It is fun for everyone, although Will quips that he will be speaking to management about there being no booze.

However, the fun is short-lived as the Mastermind shows up. He tells them that this will be the last meal for one of them, since they will soon play a game that will eliminate one houseguest.

This, of course, leads to another competition hosted by Tyler Crispen from season 20 and 23. They will compete one by one by sliding three totems across three different tables and into a landing strip.

Ava wins! She is safe for the night, but now must choose a houseguest to do the Mastermind’s Maniacal Maze, which will give them six and a half minutes to complete a maze. That person will choose someone once they complete it and so on until someone doesn’t succeed. The one who doesn’t succeed will be eliminated.

The one who finishes the fastest will be HOH.

Rachel pushes Ava to choose her first, upsetting Keanu and causing them to fight. Ava, who is stressed about it, chooses Vince to do the maze. She is also not happy that Rachel dragged her across the room.

Once Vince finishes the maze, he talks to the other houseguests and ultimately chooses Lauren to complete the maze. He thinks she will do what is best for his and her game.

Lauren has five and a half minutes to complete it. She finishes and chooses Morgan, who has four and a half minutes to complete the maze.

Morgan finishes and chooses Rachel. Keanu worries about his and Kelley’s safety and blames it all on Vince.

Rachel doesn’t finish and is eliminated. Everyone is in shock! Shock! She is in tears and tells everyone they have to earn legendary status like her own. She is off to jury!

More tomorrow, stay tuned.