TV Shows

What To Watch 5/21/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 21, 2019 @ 12:40 pm

Hello! Happy Tuesday! Here is a list of shows to watch   tonight on what promises to be a beautiful  evening.

ABC: American Housewife (8pm), The Kids Are Alright (8:30pm) black-ish (9pm), Bless This Mess (9:30pm) and 1969 (10pm) 

CBS: NCIS (8pm) and Blood and Treasure (9pm)

Fox: Masterchef Junior (8pm) and Mental Samurai (9pm)

NBC: The Village (8pm), The Voice (9pm)

The CW: The 100 (9pm)

USA: WWE Smackdown (8pm), Miz and Mrs (10pm) and Growing Up Chrisley (10:30pm)

Bravo:  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills(9pm) and Texicanas (10pm)

TNT: NBA Tip-off (8pm) and NBA Playoffs Bucks vs. Raptors (8:30pm)

What are you watching? Sound off in the comments.

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