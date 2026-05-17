Vanderpump Rules to Return with New Cast

SUR-vice is back.…with a SUR-prise twist. Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules is returning, but with an all new cast. This marks the end of the OG cast’s journey in the show, which included Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay.

According to TMZ, Lisa Vanderpump will stay in the show as all new SUR-vers join to tell their own stories.

“What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again,” executive producer Alex Baskin said in a statement, as per Us Weekly. “With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

In the last two years, viewers have seen many cast changes (including the firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute and the departures of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright) and scandals including the infamous Scandoval, where Tom Sandoval was caught in a cheating scandal involving Ariana Madix and Rachel (Raquel) Leviss.

More details will be shared as they become available.