Dorit and PK Kemsley Announce Separation
Recaps

Highlights from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 27, 2024 @ 9:09 am

The RHOBH Ladies Sound Off on Mauricio Umansky Switching Out Kyle Richards’ Photo

https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-after-show/season-14/videos/the-rhobh-ladies-sound-off-on

Dorit Kemsley Explains Her Reasoning for Not Telling the Kids About Her Separation

https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-after-show/season-14/videos/dorit-kemsley-explains-her

Dorit Kemsley: “I’m Not Going to Fight to Stay Married to Someone Who Doesn’t Want to Be Married”

 https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-after-show/season-14/videos/dorit-kemsley-im-not-going-to 

Dorit Kemsley Gives the Backstory to PK Saying He Feels Emasculated

https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-after-show/season-14/videos/dorit-kemsley-gives-the-backstory

Sutton Stracke Thinks Kyle Richards Is Holding Out Hope While Mauricio “Has Moved On”

 https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-after-show/season-14/videos/sutton-stracke-thinks-kyle

Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly Reveal Kathy Hilton Is Very Worried About Kyle Richards

 https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-after-show/season-14/videos/sutton-stracke-and-jennifer-tilly

Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards Discuss the Off-Camera Moments That Helped Repair Their Friendship

 https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-after-show/season-14/videos/sutton-stracke-and-kyle-richards

Kyle Richards Gives Her Review of the Homemade Pizza: “It Was the Thought That Counts”

 https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-after-show/season-14/videos/kyle-richards-gives-her-review-of

