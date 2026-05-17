TV Shows

Hulu Announces New Joshua Jackson Series

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 20, 2019 @ 4:12 pm

Hulu’s highly anticipated upcoming (8-episode) limited series, Little Fires
Everywhere, announces Joshua Jackson as a series regular.


  *   Joshua Jackson will play ‘Bill Richardson’ – A Shaker Heights attorney who
hails from modest means, Bill is the perfectly-suited counterweight to his
energetic and strong-willed wife, Elena. But when Bill agrees to represent their
friends in a fiery custody battle, the couple begin to fight about more than just
their challenging youngest daughter, Izzy.
  *   Logline: Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere
follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an
enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight
of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and
the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

  *   The cast also includes: Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington
(Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie
Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson),
Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

  *   The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry
Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar (“Life
Unexpected,” “Casual”) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer.
Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter (Hello Sunshine), Pilar Savone
(Simpson Street), and Lynn Shelton will also executive produce.
  *   Jackson was last seen in Showtime’s The Affair, and will next star in
Netflix’s When They See Us, created, written and directed by Ava DuVernay
  *   Jackson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and with Steve Warren at Hansen,
Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.
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