America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/9/2025

Tonight is the final night of quarterfinal performances on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Eleven more acts will perform, with one moving on via Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer and three more moving on tomorrow night during the results show.

Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Crash Adams: The singing duo perform an original song called New Heart. There is something so captivating about their performance that makes me drawn in from start to finish.

Sofia and Simon seem to enjoy it, while Mel B and Howie Mandel think it is a bit shaky.

Zak Mirz: He is a magician who calls David Blaine one of his heroes. David even called him to congratulate him for being on the show. Somehow, the audience at home joins in as he has everyone tear animal cards in half and shuffle them. They then sit on one of the card pieces and toss the rest in the air.

Howie’s cards then get messed up and then back to normal.

Howie buzzes him, takes it back and then says the act took a long time. Sofia is not a fan either, but Simon enjoyed it.

TT Boys: They are a balancing act from Ethiopia. There is tossing, somersaults, acrobatics and more….and it is all done while blindfolded. Amazing.

The judges think it is exciting and out of this world.

Cole Swensen and Judy: Tonight, the mother and son duo perform Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish. It is a beautiful performance and brings emotion to the stage.

The judges think it was beautiful and brilliant, although Mel B and Howie seem to have wanted more.

Mike Munz: He was initially cut from the show, but replaced another act. He does isolation exercises with a pull up bar….which….gets him buzzed by Howie and Simon.

The ladies like it though.

Chuck Adams: Tonight, he sings Wonderwall by Oasis. It is a good cover of the song and he is able to find a way to make it his own. Its enjoyable, albeit filled with a bit of nerves.

Howie was expecting more, but the others seem to have enjoyed it.

The Funkateer Dancers: They were dancers in the eighties and decided to come back from their hiatus. Terry loved them so much that he gave them his Golden Buzzer.

They are so adorable! For middle aged men, they dance quite well and have good rhythm. If nothing else, maybe we can get them their own holiday special? Sitcom?

The judges think they were amazing.

The BoykinZ: They are sisters who also got a Golden Buzzer from Terry. Tonight they sing Boy’s Night, which is another original song. They are fun and cute to watch, but also seem a bit off in terms of harmony.

The judges enjoy them, but also wanted to see more.

Gendai: They are a laser act that do an act about a lonely man to the tune of Singing in the Rain….the remix! It is by far the best act of the night and something I would break out the AMEX to see live. It is just that good.

Mel B enjoys it, but the others do not.

Team Recycled: They do a dance routine that has visual effects, incredible moves, amazing charisma….and the power to earn Howie’s Golden Buzzer!

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir: Their performance tonight features a rendition of Fatboy Slim’s Praise You. It is incredible! I have a feeling they make it to the end because they are just that good.

The judges think they are fantastic.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned.