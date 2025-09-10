Taylor Frankie Paul is the New Bachelorette

Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping into the spotlight as leading lady for the 22nd season of “The Bachelorette.” After igniting “MomTok” and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake’s soft-swinging scene in Hulu’s Emmy® Award-nominated series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation. The all-new season of “The Bachelorette” will debut in 2026, and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” returns Nov. 13, 2025.

Paul is the breakout star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.

“The Bachelorette” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Scott Teti serves as executive producer.

