MTV Real World News

Today the seven strangers in MTV’s The Real World on Facebook Watch are revealed ahead of the June 13 premiere. These castmates are from wildly different backgrounds and come together in the Atlanta house as every moment of their lives is taped and they start getting real with important discussions about race, sexuality, politics, religion and more.

This season fans can watch as Meagan, Dondre, Clint, Justin, Yasmin, Tovah and Arely take on the reimagined social experiment and have real conversations.

In the upcoming season and for the first time in Real World history, fans can immerse themselves in the show and are encouraged to participate in conversation around each episode through the official Facebook Group, Premieres, and Watch Parties. Fans can also follow along on Instagram at @RealWorld, the Facebook page, and with the hashtag #RealWorld. As part of this, fans had the opportunity to vote one cast member into the house and they chose Clint from Michigan.

MTV’s The Real World premieres on its new home, Facebook Watch, Thursday, June 13. The new season will come to life with scene drops, Monday through Wednesday and Facebook Stories throughout the week that will lead into the full 30-minute episodes available 9amPT/12pmET on Thursdays.