Dancing With the Stars Finale Recap for 11/26/2024

Tonight is GRAND FINALE episode of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Five couples will compete, and one will be crowned the winner of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a whole bunch of flashbacks on each dancer’s journey and one last group number with all this season’s contestants, judges and pros, we get down to business.

ROUND 1:

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts/Friends Theme

Sammi: This is adorable! Win or lose, can we give them the Most Adorable Finalists award? He definitely took the comments from the judges to heart and put everything into the dance. He improved leaps and bounds and I am so proud! WE ARE! PENN STATE! WE ARE! IN THE FINALS!

Bruno: He is fast, smooth, clear and the timing is turning him into a Rolex.

Carrie Ann: His best dance that would have made Len smile!

Derek: It was so much better than the first quickstep.

Scores: 10-9-10=29/30

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake

Sammi: This is not a redemption, it is redoing a dance and taking it next level. I loved every moment of that. WOW! He proved tonight he is here to WIN!

Derek: He en-joey-ed it! He loved it!

Bruno: It was a sparkling jewel of a cha cha cha.

Carrie Ann: He is so deserving of winning if he gets the trophy and did an amazing job.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Tango

Song: I Had Some Help by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

Sammi: That is a redemption if I ever saw one! That was improvement through and through…and he seemed like he was more relaxed and enjoying it!

Derek: Redemption accomplished!

Bruno: He put the work in and it shows.

Carrie Ann: He has made the biggest transformation by far out of all the men.

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

There is a lot of filler with Xochitl and Val and former contestants performing.

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Jive

Song: Shake a Tail Feather by Ray Charles and The Blues Brothers

Sammi: GET IT, GIRL! WOW, she is killing it with this dance. She not only improved with the dancing but gained a ton of confidence and power. I am in awe!

Bruno: She delivered it all while having fun!

Carrie Ann: Redemption is HERS!!!!

Derek: He is so proud of her improvement.

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

AHHHHHHH!!! Reginald is dancing to the Family Matters theme song!!!!!!Cutest moment EVER!!!!

More filler with dances from eliminated contestants and highlights from the season.

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Jive

Song: APT by Rose and Bruno Mars

Sammi: What a way to end this round. I love her spirit and dancing. She is just a ball of energy and fun and her chemistry with Brandon is FIRE!!!

Carrie Ann: She showed up with grace and elegance and did amazing!

Derek: It was energetic and sensational.

Bruno: It was a triumph!!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

Derek and Mark Ballas do the Argentine tango together and explain the history of the dance. It is incredible and makes me love them even more.

ROUND 2: Freestyle!

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Viva la Vida by Coldplay

Sammi: The pommel horse opening is incredible. I am SHOOKETH by how good it is. Sorry, Sadie and Mark, THIS is the best freestyle of all time. THE BEST! OF! ALL! TIME!

Bruno: It had such amazing moments that he loved.

Carrie Ann: She is amazed by them and doesn’t want it to end.

Derek: He loved everything about it and him.

SCORES: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!!

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Canned Heat by District 78 and Jake Simpson

Sammi: I like the tennis theme and how the dance shows off his personality. It is cute and fun and so…them. The group dance part was so in sync and the glow in the dark rackets were icing on the cake.

Carrie Ann: He is amazing, but it was a bit underwhelming.

Derek: He gives him a standing ovation.

Bruno: Game, set, match for Joey!

Scores: 9-10-10=29/30

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Pink by Lizzo and I’m Just Ken by Ryan Gosling

Sammi: It’s a Barbie theme!!! The Pink and Ken hybrid is just so cute and fun with a huge dash of sass. That lift towards the end was perfect and most of all, it looks like they had a blast.

Derek: He was the biggest surprise of the season and unforgettable.

Bruno: It was a blockbuster.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing and some comment about strapping and swinging.

Scores: 9-10-10=29/30

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Femininomenon by District 78 and Mona Rule

Sammi: Damn, girl! I like her story in the beginning and how she’s never felt better. They put tons of different dance moves in it, showing how much she has grown since day one. This is her beautiful journey and I am now a Ilona STAN.

Bruno: She is shining better than ever.

Carrie Ann: She left her feeling so empowered.

Derek: She is a burning bright flame!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!!!!!!!

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Hellzapoppin by Eyal Vilner Big Band and Move On Up by Curtis Mayfield

Sammi: I like the throwback in the beginning with the black and white TV and how it stayed black and white and went into color. Every bit of it was perfection and filled with amazing moments. LOVE LOVE LOVE!

Carrie Ann: It was beyond impressive and important and she thanks her for changing the future for people to come.

Derek: He loved the Nicholas Brothers throwback and thinks they should both be so proud.

Bruno: He liked the honor to Black artists in addition to the dance.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

We see one last pro dance before we get to the moment we’ve all been waiting for….the results.

Stephen is co-hosting the tour and our finalists will be joining the show!

Fifth place: Danny and Witney

Fourth place: Stephen and Rylee

Third place: Chandler and Brandon

Second place: Ilona and Alan

WINNER: Joey and Jenna!!!! Congratulations!!