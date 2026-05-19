FX Greenlights Very Young Frankenstein

FX’s “Very Young Frankenstein,” a comedy based on 20th Century Studios’ “Young Frankenstein,” has been picked up to series for FX and Hulu.

The series hails from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch, veterans of numerous FX hits including “What We Do in the Shadows,” with Academy Award-winner Mel Brooks also serving as an executive producer. “Very Young Frankenstein” features Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells and Spencer House.

“’Very Young Frankenstein’ blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,”said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.”

Stefani Robinson, who wrote the pilot, and Taika Waititi, who directed the pilot, are executive producers with Brooks, Basch, Michael Gruskoff and Kevin Salter. The series is produced by 20th Television.

About FX

FX, a division of Disney Entertainment, is a global multiplatform brand that develops, produces, commissions and markets original programming for Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the U.S., and Disney+ in all other international territories. Over the past two decades, FX has been responsible for some of the most-critically acclaimed and award-winning shows on television. Some of the brand’s current and legacy titles include the dramas “Alien: Earth,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” “The Americans,” “The Beauty,” “Damages,” “Dying for Sex,” “Fargo,” “FEUD,” “Justified,” “Love Story,” “Nip/Tuck,” “The Old Man,” “The Patient,” “Pose,” “Rescue Me,” “The Shield,” “Shōgun,” “Say Nothing,” “Snowfall” and “Sons of Anarchy;” the comedies “Archer,” “Atlanta,” “The Bear,” “Better Things,” “DAVE,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Lowdown,” “Reservation Dogs” and “What We Do in the Shadows;” and a slate of docuseries and documentary films including “Welcome to Wrexham,” “The New York Times Presents” and “Dear Mama.”