Sammi’s Favorite Things: Make Me Over, Make Me Under

Make Me Over Make Me Under” starring beauty guru and mega-influencer Isabel Bedoya is set to premiere on Facebook Watch Tuesday, June 4.

The eight episode series follows Bedoya as she works to empower two women who nominated themselves to receive a makeover or makeunder. Through these transformations, the show, which ends in not one, but two grand reveals, helps the ladies put their best and most confident face forward and allows Bedoya to help a diverse group of women harness and celebrate their unique beauty.

With over 3 million subscribers on Instagram, Bedoya (@itsisabelbedoya), who has collaborated with beauty industry heavyweights from Sephora and MAC to Benefit Cosmetics, uses Instagram and her DIY videos to empower women and encourage them to discover the beauty within.

“Make Me Over Make Me Under” is produced by Studio71, a Red Arrow Studios company, with Andrew Strauser and Shelby Ericsson Executive Producing. New episodes of the show will be available every Tuesday at 9am.

“Make Me Over Make Me Under” joins Studio71’s unscripted series, “I Want My Stuff Back” and Studio71’s scripted series “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” which are both currently available to stream on Facebook Watch.